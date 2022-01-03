‘Teen Mom’s’ Maci Bookout Posts Rare Video of Children

Maci Bookout shared a rare video of her youngest children on TikTok on December 30, 2021.

The TikTok, which is Bookout’s first on the platform, features her kids: Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5.

In the video, Bookout wrote, “Exhibit A” and cut to Jayde talking about a rectangular prism: “If it’s a three-dimensional shape, it’s called a rectangular prism. And a rectangular prism has six flat faces and eight vertices.”

The video then cut to “Exhibit B,” in which Maverick said: “I speak dog.”

She captioned the post, “Thought this is the perfect introduction to the TikTok world.”

Bookout shares Jayde and Maverick with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

‘Your Babies Are Adorable’

In the comments section of the TikTok, one person wrote, “Wow! Go Jade!! What a bright mind!” Another wrote, “love it! Brainiac and Class clown. My kids are the same way. Polar opposites but they’re in sink like 2 peas in a pod.”

A third simply wrote, “Your babies are adorable.”

In March 2021, Bookout spoke about being part of the “Teen Mom” franchise on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera. She said of her relationship with MTV, “I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film… As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise. It’s definitely season by season.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion

In early December, Bookout got emotional on the “Teen Mom” reunion special while discussing her family relationships.

In an Instagram video posted on the “Teen Mom” page, Bookout said of her relationship with her son, Bentley, “If I’m being honest it hasn’t really improved.” She then spoke about her miscarriage, saying that was the root of her feelings of “homesickness.”

“I wasn’t home by myself so when I was alone, I wasn’t comfortable, and I needed that to change. But because I disconnected all emotions, I didn’t know who I was. So it was scary, so I didn’t feel safe alone,” she concluded.

According to MTV News, Bookout will be part of the “Teen Mom” family reunion, which will feature Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

According to MTV, Farrah Abraham will also be making an appearance on the special.

The show will air on January 11, 2022. The outlet reported, “The MTV women will connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds during a unique getaway, with fun, sun and new friendships. They’ll also reunite with surprise cameos from the past and present. And yes, there will be fireworks (what did you expect?!)”

According to The Sun, Bookout and McKinney live on a 48-acre property in Tennessee. The home, purchased in March 2021, is a “country retreat” that “offers plenty of wildlife and lots of privacy.” The home is 3,558 square feet and was built in 2007.