Update on Maci Bookout’s Relationship With Ryan Edwards’ Parents

Maci Bookout is opening up about her relationship with ex Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, admitting that they “haven’t had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

On September 2, Bookout told Us Weekly, “There’s not really been an opportunity or a necessity for us to have a conversation or mend things or anything like that.”

As fans may recall, Bookout fought with Jen and Larry during the season 9 special of “Teen Mom OG,” seen in the video below.





When Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Larry about a previous tabloid interview in which he blamed Bookout for limiting Bentley’s visits with his grandparents, Larry responded, “She’s limited some, sure. I don’t know if I’m blaming her for it, but–”

That’s when Taylor McKinney, Bookout’s husband, stepped forward and said, “I know for a fact she has bent over backward to make sure that Bentley keeps a relationship with them.”

However, the drama doesn’t end there when it comes to Bookout’s relationship with the Edwards family.

Larry Edwards: ‘A 12-Year-Old Boy Can Be Manipulated’

During their interview with Dr. Pinsky, above, Larry also commented on previous statements he’d made about his grandson being influenced by Bookout and her husband.

“A 12-year-old boy can be manipulated,” Larry said.

“Watching this show and kind of hearing and seeing how they were feeling, it was kind of shocking to me,” Bookout slapped back. “I did not realize that [they had] feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley or us manipulating Bentley. I did not know that existed. I didn’t know that’s how y’all felt.”

In her recent interview with Us Weekly, Bookout said of her relationship with Jen and Larry: “It’s… something that I would not want to force. I wouldn’t want it to happen unnaturally or at the wrong time… I don’t think now is the right time now. Like I said, I just don’t want it to be something that’s forced.”

Bookout Says Bentley ‘Isn’t Comfortable’ With Ryan

Bookout’s relationship with Jen and Larry isn’t the only topic making headlines in the reality star’s life.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Bookout said of Bentley and her ex, Ryan, “He’s only seen him a couple times this year. To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

She added that Bentley “isn’t necessarily comfortable” speaking with Ryan.

Bookout concluded, “Bentley still wants to see his siblings… He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan.”

Bookout has three children: sons Bentley and Maverick, and daughter Jayde. Bookout had Bentley at age 16 with Ryan, whom she was formerly engaged to. After that, she dated Taylor McKinney, whom she wed in 2016. Together, the couple had Jayde and Maverick.

According to The Sun, Bookout has said that she and McKinney are “definitely still interested” in having more children, but are leaning towards adoption.

The outlet quoted Bookout as saying, “[Taylor] said he’s on whatever page I’m on. So no more babies — biological, anyways.”