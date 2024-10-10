Maci Bookout Comments on Ryan Edwards’ Baby News

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout McKinney reacted to the news that her ex-fiance Ryan Edwards, who is the father of her 15-year-old son, Bentley, and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, are expecting a child. Edwards is also the father to his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards’ two children, Jagger and Stella.

People magazine reported that Conner took to her Instagram account to confirm that she and Edwards, who began dating in September 2023, are having a child together on October 9. The post featured several pictures of her and Edwards posing together on a front porch adorned with Halloween decorations.

Bookout McKinney shared that she is interested in looking after Conner and Edwards’ future child in the post’s comments section.

“I call dibs on babysitting 🙋🏼‍♀️,” wrote Bookout McKinney.

Conner replied that she appreciated Bookout McKinney’s offer.

“@macideshanebookout 😂😂😂 I love this!!” wrote Conner.

A few fans also commented that they enjoyed Bookout McKinney and Conner’s social media interaction. “y’all relationships are goals like all the way around,” wrote a commenter. “ahhhhh i freaking love this so much!” added another. “love seeing this!!! Literally GOALS 🙌🏼,” shared a different person.

Amanda Conner Shared She Is Expecting a Daughter

Us Weekly reported that Conner told the publication that she and Edwards are expecting a daughter. In addition, Conner, who is a mother to a son not in her custody, shared what kind of parent she plans to be when raising her daughter. “I don’t want to be a helicopter mom, but I don’t want our child to go through anything that we’ve had to go through. I just want her to be very open to the world, but strong-minded about certain things,” said Conner to the publication. Conner, who is sober, also referenced that she and Edwards have had past struggles with addiction and legal issues. While speaking to Us Weekly, Conner said she does not want to hide her and Edwards’ history from their future child. “Honesty is one of my biggest things, honest about who you are, about who me and Ryan are, I want to be honest about that. I don’t want to hide anything from her,” said Conner.

Maci Bookout McKinney Discussed Having Her Ex-Boyfriend Co-Parent Their Son

During an April 2024 interview with E! News, Bookout McKinney spoke about her decision to co-parent Bentley with Edwards. The mother of three, who wed her husband, Taylor McKinney, in 2016, said that she and Edwards have a respectful and friendly relationship.

“If one of us has a question, we are not afraid to call each other and the other pick up the phone. It’s like, ‘What do you want to do about that? How do you want to handle this?’ The communication is just so much more respectful. And I would say it’s just easier,” said Bookout McKinney.

Bookout McKinney clarified that she and her ex-boyfriend “still got a long way to go.”

“We’ve still got a long way to go for where I think a normal co-parenting relationship could be, but I think naturally it’s moving in a way that works for everybody, especially Bentley,” said Bookout McKinney.

Maci Bookout McKinney Said Her Son & Ryan Edwards ‘Are in a Really Good Place’ in a May 2024 Interview

During an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Bookout McKinney said that Edwards and Bentley “are in a really good place.” She said that Bentley’s relationship with his step-father has helped his dynamic with Edwards.

“I feel like Bentley especially wouldn’t have had the courage to really keep pursuing and stay hopeful in certain situations, but I think Taylor provides that constant for Bentley and for me,” said Bookout McKinney. “We can kind of dip our toe in the water here even if it’s scary because we always know this guy’s gonna be there. And it’s a lot of pressure on him, but he’s always there.”