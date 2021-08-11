Maci Bookout Seemingly Throws Ex Ryan Edwards Under the Bus

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout seemed to shade ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. The mother-of-three reposted a message to Facebook that said a person cannot care about a child they do not check on, according to screenshots shared by the fan page Teen Mom Chatter. The post seems to have been removed from Bookout’s Facebook page.

“You can’t love a child you never check on,” the message originally written by Chris Perry said. Bookout added, “Say it louder…”

Bookout, 30, and Edwards, 33, share 12-year-old son Bentley together.

A majority of fans who commented under Teen Mom Chatter’s post agreed with Bookout. “I do agree, and I like Maci. Ryan is a sorry excuse for a father. And she is an exponentially better parent,” part of the most popular comment said.

Another referred to Edwards as a “sperm donor,” claiming Bookout “tried everything to get the sperm donor to step up the pill head never did.”

Edwards Agreed to Speak to His Son’s Therapist

In the last season of “Teen Mom OG” — before the Edwards were fired –, Bentley struggled to continue his relationship with his father.

The preteen decided to go to counseling to navigate his relationship with Edwards and asked his father to join him. After initially blaming Bookout, Edwards agreed to speak with Bentley’s therapist because he wanted to get the “truth” out.

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” Edwards told his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. ” Hopefully it’ll work out.”

According to Bookout, Bentley wanted to create “boundaries” with his father. He was hesitant to go to his paternal half-sibling’s birthday because his father and stepmother, Mackenzie Standifer, would be there.

“Bentley hasn’t seen his dad in a long time, and he’s made boundaries to keep his distance until they go to therapy together,” Bookout said in a February 2021 episode. “So I’m not sure if he’s going to want to go to Jagger’s birthday.”

Bentley ultimately decided to attend the party because he wanted to spend time with his younger brother.

Edwards Is Being Sued for Thousands

Edwards is slated to appear in court on November 9, 2021, after his court date was postponed. The Tennesse native is being sued over a car accident that occurred in 2018.

The people in the other vehicle involved alleged the ex MTV star “negligently and recklessly” hit them with his 2018 Ford pickup truck, according to court documents cited by The Sun.

Edwards is being sued for $290,000. The other driver claimed the collision caused “physical impairment and disability, physical pain and suffering, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and medical, rehabilitation and medication expenses,” The Sun said, citing legal documents.

Edwards has not publicly commented about the lawsuit.

READ NEXT: Taylor McKinney Demands More From Ryan Edwards