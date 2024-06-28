PHOTO: Maci Bookout Spends Time With Ex Ryan Edwards & His Girlfriend

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout was photographed with her ex-fiance, Ryan Edwards, and their 15-year-old son, Bentley.

On June 27, Edwards took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him, his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, Bookout, and Bentley, sitting together at what appears to be a restaurant.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the picture. Quite a few commenters shared they were proud of Edwards, who has had struggles with substance abuse.

“I LOVE THIS FOR BENTLEY & YOU!!!!!!! You look so amazing & healthy! GO RYAN!!!!!! My heart is so happy!! You are out here killing it and proving EVERYONE wrong about you!! Way to Go!!” wrote a commenter.

“This is awesome. Look how far you guys have come, I love this for everyone involved! Good job Ryan,” added another.

“Go Ryan!! I’m so proud of you. You and Bentley look so happy. I love it!!!” shared a different person.

Conner also shared a video filmed during her gathering with her boyfriend, Bookout, and their son. In the brief clip, uploaded on June 27, a smiling Bentley played a game of pool with his father.

“He got schooled by his son 😆🎱,” read Conner’s caption.

Bookout commented on the post, writing, “My heart is smiling 👏.”

Maci Bookout Gave an Update on Where She Stands With Her Ex-Fiance

Bookout gave an update on where she stands with Edwards in a May 2024 interview with TooFab. She stated that she and Edwards have “maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

The mother of three, who wed her husband Taylor Mckinney in 2016, shared that fans will have a better understanding of Edwards when the later episodes of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2 airs.

“As we get later in the season, I feel like everyone will get to see and get to know Ryan kind of for the first time. But also his relationship with Bentley. And how that grows. It’s still going good, so staying hopeful,” said Bookout.

Maci Bookout Made Similar Comments About Her Relationship With Her Ex-Fiance in a Separate Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2024, Bookout noted that Edwards has been focused on his sobriety.

“I believe in a week, he’ll be a year sober, which I have never seen since his act of addiction really began. But he’s doing really well, doing the work,” said the 31-year-old.

The “Teen Mom” personality also shared that Edwards and his son’s bond has strengthened.

“I feel like him and Bentley are in a really good place. All I say is hope and expectations are two different things,” said Bookout. “I’m still very, very hopeful every day. But I will also say that over the last year, I think expectations have changed a little bit too. He’s doing really well.”

She also stated that she believes Bentley felt comfortable interacting with Edwards because he is close to his stepfather.

“I feel like Bentley especially wouldn’t have had the courage to really keep pursuing and stay hopeful in certain situations, but I think Taylor provides that constant for Bentley and for me,” said the MTV star. “We can kind of dip our toe in the water here even if it’s scary because we always know this guy’s gonna be there. And it’s a lot of pressure on him, but he’s always there.”