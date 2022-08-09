‘Addict’ Ryan Edwards Breaks Social Media Silence

“Teen Mom” alum Ryan Edwards broke his silence on social media to share a quote.

“Before you judge an addict, put your phone down for 24hrs. Everyone you think about it. That’s what it feels like,” the message read.

Edwards, 34, didn’t provide any further information about the quote.

The former MTV star — who shares his son, 13-year-old Bentley, with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout — has struggled with heroin abuse, spending stints in jail and rehab.

In an April 2021 interview with The Sun, Edwards said he was sober. He was happy to have been released from his contract with MTV, which was canceled after Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, accused him of relapsing.

“We are so happy that we are no longer doing it,” Edwards told The Sun about his family not appearing on “Teen Mom” anymore. This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers. It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”

At the 2021 “Teen Mom OG” reunion, McKinney said he didn’t feel safe sending Bentley to see his father.

When asked directly if thought Edwards was sober he said, “No I don’t.”

“This is our opinion,” McKinney added.” It’s based on when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly keep his eyes open.”

In addition to Bentley, Edwards has two children with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. They share 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella.

Standifer Said She Was ‘Depressed’

Hours before Edwards posted his message about addiction, Standifer took to Instagram to share an inspirational message.

“Hello. So, um, I’m just going to be real open and honest here for a second,” she said on her Instagram stories. “There was a time not too long ago where I was really down and depressed and felt like there was nothing, like my dreams or my goals weren’t attainable.”

“And, there is not one thing in this life that you cannot achieve. Not one that you cannot get there and get to your goals by yourself. There’s not. Um, everything is within reach. It’s just when it happens,” she continued. “And if a door closes, there is something better on the horizon. I have stood by that. Ryan and I have.”

Standifer Doesn’t Think She’ll Return to TV

Play

Video Video related to ‘addict’ ryan edwards breaks social media silence 2022-08-09T10:16:52-04:00

During an interview with Debra Danielsen on her RHEB3L – EMPOWER podcast, Standifer echoed her husband’s statement about not wanting to appear on reality TV anymore following their firing from “Teen Mom OG.”

“I think that because of the show and because of TV, I do now have a platform on social media that I can promote positivity and encouragement and empowerment to other people,” said Standifer.

The mother of three — whose oldest son, 8-year-old Hudson, is from her marriage to her ex-husband, Zachary Stephans — said she’s relieved she’s not on MTV.

“The show being gone, it’s honestly been a weight lifted off of everybody’s shoulders,” she said. “Everybody just feels like ‘Ahh, I can take a deep breath… Not having that extra level of public opinion is amazing for everyone.”

“I know, and the people that I meet know, that I’m not this horrible, nasty human being,” Standifer continued. “It’s a lot better now than it was.”