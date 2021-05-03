Maci Bookout Throws Major Shade At Ryan Edwards

If Teen Mom alums Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards want to call Maci Bookout a “petty b****,” the Tennessee mother is ready to live up to the name. The star took a jab at her ex-boyfriend after Ryan slammed Maci multiple times during season nine of Teen Mom OG and then told The Sun that her husband Taylor Mackenzie was a “punk b****” for calling him out at the reunion.

Ryan didn’t attend the special, which led Taylor to accuse him of being a coward — one of the many insults he hurled at Maci’s ex. The feud between the two families all boils down to Bentley, the 12-year-old son that Ryan and Maci share.

While Taylor was vocal during his appearance at the reunion, Maci remained relatively reserved. But she took her gloves off after Ryan spoke to The Sun about Taylor.

“If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months; he might actually have a relationship with Bentley,” she told Teen Mom Talk Now.

Maci promoted the interview on Instagram, where she threatened to “expose” her ex. “Apparently I’m a b**** & Taylor’s a punk b****… so now it’s time to expose the TRUTH about Ryan,” Maci wrote on April 22. The post, however, has since been deleted.

Maci and Taylor took their pettiness one step further by potentially profiting off of Ryan and Macknezie’s insults. They created T-shirts for their TTM clothing line that read “#PettyB*TCH,” “TEAMTAYLOR” and “TEAMBENTLEY.” The shirts retail for $26.95 and come in unisex sizes from extra small up to extra large.

“WE HEARD YOU FAM – and HERE IT IS!” their website says. “This updated unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring an irresistibly soft poly-cotton blend, crew neck and short sleeves.”

Ryan Threatened to Get Full Custody of Bentley

Season nine of Teen Mom OG might have ended, but the feud continues to escalate. In his latest interview with The Sun, Ryan claimed he had evidence against Maci that would get him custody of Bentley. However, he didn’t share what type of proof he had.

“I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time,” he said during an April 22 interview. “I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

Following Taylor’s blowup at the reunion with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry Edwards, the family was let go from the series. Since then, Mackenzie and Ryan have said they much happier since being fired from Teen Mom OG.

Fans Mocked Ryan’s Mom For Saying Taylor Was ‘Jealous’ of Ryan

Jen and Larry apparently had not watched season nine before they showed up to film the reunion, which would mean they missed the various insults their son and daughter-in-law hurled at the mother of the eldest grandson.

Jen seemed confused by Maci and Taylor’s anger and even questioned if Taylor was envious of her son. “He’s angry at Ryan. Is he jealous of Ryan?” Jen asked the reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, after the Teen Mom OG couple walked off stage.

Dr. Drew attempted to fill Larry and Jen in on what had transpired, but Jen remained clueless. “We have no control over what Ryan says,” Jen said. “Come back in here and tell me what you’re so angry about. Let’s be adults.”

The Edwards have maintained that Ryan is now sober after struggling with an addiction to opiates, but Taylor was not convinced. Moving forward he wants Ryan to take a drug test before he sees Bentley.

“This is our opinion, but it’s based off when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can hardly hold his eyes open,” Taylor said at the reunion. “That’s not a place that I feel safe to send our son, with that guy.”

