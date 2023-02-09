Maci Bookout Opens Up About Frustrations With Ex Ryan Edwards & His Parents

Maci Bookout let go of both emotional and physical weight in the Tuesday, February 7 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”.

Life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, known on the show as “Coach B”, had Bookout participate in a solo exercise she called “The Weight of the World”. In the exercise, Bookout wore a 60-pound weighted vest, and as the two walked and talked, Coach B would have Bookout remove one weight at a time from the vest as she labeled the guilt in her co-parenting relationship that she wanted to release along with the physical weight.

Maci Bookout Lets Go of Her ‘Anger’ and ‘Frustration’ Towards Ex Ryan Edwards

Coach B first asked Bookout what emotional weight she feels about her relationship with her ex (and father to her oldest son Bentley) Ryan Edwards.

“I think it’s anger, and exhaustion,” Bookout shared, “Anger of Bentley not getting what he deserves. The exhaustion just comes from: I’m tired of the enabling.” Bookout admitted that the vest was heavier than she expected, but that she was ready to drop the weight of “my anger and my frustration”.

Bookout then turned her focus to Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, saying she has been hurt when her expectations for Ryan’s parents weren’t met, and agreeing with Coach B that her anger comes from a place of helplessness.

“You beat yourself up, and that leaves you feeling full of guilt,” Coach B said, to which Bookout agreed, letting go of “the weight of misplacing trust”.

After the session with Coach B, Bookout even texted Jen to see if she would be interested in joining the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” trip in Bend, Oregon to begin to talk and work towards a better relationship together.

Fans will have to wait until the February 14 finale of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” to see if the Edwards make the trek, however Coach B has credited Bookout and Ryan with making the most progress of all of the “Family Reunion” cast members. Coach B said to the U.S. Sun, “without giving away too much, they were able to really come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium.”

Maci Bookout Continued Working With Coach B After ‘Family Reunion’

Bookout’s work with Coach B didn’t end with the “Weight of the World” exercise. Coach B shouted out her client Bookout in a February 4 Instagram post for being named “the very FIRST woman wrestling coach for one of the biggest wrestling clubs.”

Bookout thanked Coach B in the comments for being “such a positive influence and mentor in my journey. Thank you for pouring into me and my family.”

All three of Bookout’s children (Bentley with her ex Ryan Edwards, and daughter Jayde and son Maverick with her current husband Taylor McKinney) wrestle, and the mother of three has always been a vocal supporter of her children’s involvement in the sport, so her transition to coach comes as a natural progression to many.

One fan wrote on Coach B’s congratulatory post, “I’m not surprised! I just love Maci! She has always been a go getter!! 👏🏽🙌🏽”.

