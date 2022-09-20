Maci Bookout Skewers Ryan Edwards Ahead of The New Show Airing

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout didn’t hold back when she was asked about her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

Bookout and Edwards share a 13-year-old son, Bentley. They’ve struggled to remain cordial over years as Edwards battles his addiction. Edwards and his family were fired from “Teen Mom” in 2021 after a major blowout went down at the reunion between Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and Jen and Larry Edwards.

“Ryan and I have not, we truly have not had a relationship at al,” Bookout told TooFab.

Bookout said they don’t have each other’s phone numbers and haven’t seen each other for four years.

The “Teen Mom” star hinted at the Edwards’ firing from the series.

“So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it’s like, I find it awkward that I’m talking about somebody that I don’t talk to,” she told TooFab. “Like, that’s weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship.”

Bookout’s Relationship With Jen & Larry Edwards Has Improved

While Bookout’s relationship with Ryan Edwards doesn’t exist, she’s been able to make things right with her parents.

Bookout and her son’s paternal grandparents have generally had a positive relationship over the years, but things deteriorated after they defended their son.

“The relationship with Jen and Larry is definitely not what it used to be in the past years, but it’s definitely not, I would not say it’s anywhere close to how we left the reunion,” Bookout told TooFab.

“It’s not forced, it’s not bullcrap, but it’s still … it’s pleasant,” she told Too Fab. “ It’s better than what it was,” she continued to TooFab. “I feel like it’s in a good place, I feel like it’s a comfortable space and we’re all good with where it’s at right now.”

Edwards & His Wife Don’t Want to Come Back to ‘Teen Mom’

Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, aren’t interested in reprising their roles on the series.

“Life has been great since we left ‘Teen Mom,'” Standifer told The Sun in August 2021. You couldn’t pay me enough money to go back.”

“I just can’t get down with a false narrative about our own lives and I’m happy to be gone,” she continued. “The things that I was seeing on TV didn’t match up with real life, especially in what pertained to me and Ryan.”

Standifer kept that same energy when MTV revamped “Teen Mom” to create “The Next Chapter.” She and Edwards were asked to participate in the new show but they declined.

“They did their little spiel,” Standifer said on Instagram live in August.

“I’m sorry, so sorry, that things went down the way that they did,” Standifer said, remembering what MTV producers said during a conversation with Edwards. “Your story was left untold… They don’t get to see the other side, the viewers.”

But Edwards wasn’t swayed by producers.

“Ryan heard them out for a second and basically said, I don’t want anything of what you are selling. I don’t have time for that,” Standifer revealed. “Sorry.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.