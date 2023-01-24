Coach B Reveals ‘Shocking’ Update on Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards’ Relationship

Maci Bookout, 31, is working on her co-parenting relationship with ex Ryan Edwards, 35, in season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Coach B Says Fans Will Be ‘In Awe’ of Maci & Ryan

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, also known as “Coach B,” opened up about season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in an exclusive interview with the U.S Sun in January 2023.

Dr. B teased the upcoming season, telling the outlet that Maci and Ryan make strides in their relationship in season two.

“I have to say the most growth would have to go to Maci, Ryan and [their 14-year-old son] Bentley,” she told The Sun.

Dr. B spoke about Maci and Ryan’s complicated co-parenting relationship, revealing they were able to find common ground during the reunion.

“You know, they haven’t been able to co-parent for years and they’ve been on non-speaking terms,” she told the outlet. “Bentley has been at the short end of the stick, not really receiving a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

She continued, “So Maci and Ryan, without giving away too much, they were able to really come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium.”

Dr.B teased that fans will be “in awe” and “very surprised” by Maci and Ryan’s arc on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“It’s a very deep emotional scene,” she told the publication. “”It’s one of one of my favorite sessions and one of my favorite scenes that we filmed because it was deep and it threw everyone off…And Ryan showed up in a way that people have never seen him show up.”

Maci Says She Doesn’t Have Ryan’s Phone Number

Fans may be surprised to hear Maci is on speaking terms with Ryan after she revealed she was not in contact with her ex in a September 2022 interview with Page Six.

“We don’t speak to each other,” she told the outlet. “I don’t have his phone number. We don’t see each other.”

The MTV star also took to the time to call out her ex for not showing up for their son.

“Truly not trying to be mean but, in my mind, you actually have to show up and be a parent to co-parent,” she said. “It’s not up to anyone but Ryan, so I don’t foresee a world where we’re actually co-parenting.”

Maci on Ryan’s Relationship With Bentley

Maci spoke about her complicated relationship with Ryan on the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion in December 2022.

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, joined Dr. Drew Pinsky on the reunion coach to update fans on Bentley’s relationship with Ryan.

“Is Bentley going over to see Ryan?” Dr. Drew asked.

Maci and Taylor shook their heads “no.”

Later in the episode, Bentley joined his parents onstage, where Dr. Drew asked him about his relationship with his father.

“Are you seeing your dad Ryan – do you see him very much?” Dr. Drew asked.

Bentley shook his head “no.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

