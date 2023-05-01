Maci Bookout Shares Message for Her Daughter in New Post

“Dear Jayde ‘Snacks’ McKinney,” MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout began writing in the caption of her Sunday, April 30 Instagram post. The post featured a photo of Maci and her 7-year-old daughter.

“I love coaching you and watching you have a blast with your teammates while playing this amazing sport! Love, Mom 🫶🏻 🥶 💯 #luckyseven #tngladyprospects #missjaydecarter 🥎 🏆 🧩 Gold Bracket Champions at the Autism Awareness Tournament”. With this softball photo, Maci has added another sport to her coaching “portfolio”, as she has been a member of the coaching team for her children’s wrestling efforts in the past year as well.

In addition to Jayde, Maci has two other sons, 14-year-old Bentley Edwards (with father Ryan Edwards) and 6-year-old Maverick (with Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney, the same father as Jayde).

Maci Bookout Directly Responded to Fan Comments

Fans weren’t shy when it came to sharing their thoughts with Maci in her post’s comment section, and the MTV star wasn’t afraid to hop right in and interact with her followers either.

“Great job allowing your kiddos to venture out of other sports. So they can get a feel for all the sports,” one fan commented.

“Aww Jayde has gotten so big and looks like Taylor.😍 😍 ❤️ ❤️” another fan added.

“[Maci] has done a very good job you and your husband have done a very good job raising the kids you guys have very patience and you have gone a grown teenager thank you,” a third fan wrote.

“Why is it themed fighting against autism?” one fan commented, referencing a since amended version of Maci’s caption. “Autism isn’t a bad thing. I have 2 kids on the spectrum. It’s just worded weirdly makes it sound like a disease and it’s a neurological processing disorder”.

Maci responded directly to this fan, writing, “I totally understand! (although I can’t change what the tournament was named 🫠) I changed my caption hopefully for better understanding 💜”.

Maci Bookout’s Son Bentley Had His ‘8th Grade Night’ Baseball Game

Maci’s oldest child Bentley is also a baseball player, and just marked the end of his middle school baseball season with a special “8th Grade Night” game at his school. Ahead of the game, each of the 8th-grade players on Bentley’s team was introduced to the crowd, and when Bentley’s turn came he was introduced as “Bentley Edwards. Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney,” with Bentley’s biological father Ryan Edwards’s name notably left out of the announcement.

Ryan has been facing troubles of his own lately, as multiple arrests in 2023 have led to his being sentenced to prison for nearly one year, which does not allow him much time to be there for Bentley and be an active participant in his son’s life.

Maci’s 8th Grade Night baseball Instagram post was shared on April 20, the same day Ryan was sentenced to prison. It included photos of Bentley in his uniform throughout the night, with a Babe Ruth quote in the caption along with the news that his team ended the night with a win.

