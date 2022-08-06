Maci Bookout Shares Rare Photo of 13-Year-Old Son Bentley

On Friday, August 5, “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout McKinney caught fans’ attention after she shared a rare photo of her with her eldest son Bentley, 13, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards.

“You’ll probably never know a human as special as this one. He’s truly one of a kind,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags “Benny baby” and “God blessed us.”

“Teen Mom” Fans React to Bentley Photo

“Teen Mom” fans could not get over how grown-up Bentley looked in the photo.

“Benny 😍 [he’s] so big,” one fan wrote.

“He [looks] so handsome,” another Instagram user commented. “[I] remember when he was [a] baby now look how grown [up he’s] gotten. [You’re] the bomb Maci ❤️.”

“Sooooo grown up and sooooo like you!! You must be very proud,” a third user added.

Some fans pointed out the resemblance between Bentley and his mom, calling them “twins” in the comment section.

“He’s definitely your twin and a beautiful picture ❤️❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Literally her twin now!!!❤️❤️❤️,” another user commented.

“Aww your son is your twin🥰,” a third fan wrote.

Maci on Bentley’s Relationship With Ryan

Over the years, viewers have watched Maci struggle to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex Ryan.

In a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Maci gave an update on Bentley’s relationship with his father, telling the outlet that the two don’t see each other much.

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” she said. “To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

While Bentley’s relationship with his father is somewhat strained, Maci did note that Bentley still wants to have a relationship with his half-siblings, Jagger and Stella (Ryan’s kids).

“Bentley still wants to see his siblings,” Maci told Us Weekly. “He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan.”

Ryan Says He Misses Bentley

Ryan opened up about his relationship with Bentley in an August 2021 interview with The Sun.

The 34-year-old revealed he hadn’t seen his son in over a month.

“We haven’t seen Bentley for over a month,” he told the outlet. “I haven’t seen him, my mom and dad haven’t seen him, nobody has seen him.”

In the interview, Ryan suggested that Maci and her husband Taylor are why his family has not seen Bentley and shared that he did attend therapy sessions with Bentley at one point.

“I did go to therapy with Bentley, Maci has kind of put a halt on everything after my dad and Taylor had that argument,” he said.

The argument Ryan is referring to took place during the “Teen Mom OG” reunion in 2021.

Ryan said that his family’s relationship with Bentley changed after that argument.

“Maci wants people to apologize to her, my mom probably would, but I told my wife, ‘If you’re not sorry then don’t say you’re sorry.’ Don’t blow smoke up their a** for no reason,” he told the outlet.

“I don’t speak at all with Maci,” he said. “I miss Bentley for sure.”

