Maci Bookout Feared for Her Life During Deadly Shooting

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout feared for her life after she witnessed a deadly shooting at a gas station in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on October 30, 2020. Maci was shaken by the incident, though she hasn’t discussed it on social media since it occurred. Viewers first found out that Maci was involved when Teen Mom OG dropped the trailer for Season 9. A preview for next week’s episode showed Maci opening up about the incident.

“Maci was at a gas station and a shootout started,” a producer says in the teaser.

“I didn’t think I was gonna survive,” Maci says during a confessional. “I literally thought I was going to die,” she adds during a discussion with husband Taylor McKinney.

Though she hasn’t spoken about it directly in public, Maci dropped cryptic messages on Instagram shortly after the shooting took place. “Sending love to everyone headline from things they don’t discuss with anyone,” she wrote on November 15, 2020.

Less than two weeks later, she shared a poem about bravery by Lana Rafaela.

I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning even if your soul is weary and your bones ache for a rest. I think it’s brave that you keep on living even if you don’t know how to anymore. I think it’s brave that you push away the waves rolling in every day and you decide to fight yet again. I know there are days when you feel like giving up, but I think it’s brave that you never do.

A Police Officer Fatally Shot the Suspect

The incident started after police responded to a car crash around 5 p.m. on October 30, 2020, WRCBtv.com reported. When the officer arrived at the scene, the person involved — later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Keith Davis — ran away.

The officer caught up with him at a gas station, where Davis took out a weapon and fired three shots. The officer then fired back, fatally shooting Davis. No one else was hurt.

“This is another example of a Chattanooga police officer that was placed at risk doing their job and they responded heroically, they put themselves in danger, unfortunately, we have a tragedy at the end of it but it demonstrates what these men and women are willing to do every single day for the citizens of Chattanooga,” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy told WRCBtv.com in a statement.

The Shooting Happened Amid Maci’s Feud With the Edwards

Maci was also dealing with the Edwards and the drama surrounding seeing Bentley around the same time the shooting at a Chattanooga gas station occurred. Larry Edwards did an interview with The Sun where he claimed that the Teen Mom OG star was keeping her oldest son from his paternal family.

Since Larry spoke to a tabloid about their personal problems, the MTV star said she’s not “holding back” her feelings anymore. She’s gone on to refer to ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie as “pigs” and also insulted Mack’s intelligence.

“After last night’s #TeenMomOG, I am done holding back,” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s been SO MUCH I could say, could put out there, but no… I’ve held back. But I’m done playing nice. Game on.”

