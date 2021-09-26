Maci Bookout Slammed for Gabby Petito Post

On September 22, “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout teased that Brian Laundrie had been found in a clickbait link on her Instagram story. The since-deleted story read: “#GabbyPetito Boyfriend #BrianLaundrieFOUND!?!” The post also included a hashtag that read ‘Breaking News’.

Fans are now accusing Bookout for “profiting” off of the tragedy.

On September 23, the Instagram account Teenmomfanz posted a screenshot of Bookout’s Instagram story, writing: “So Maci can’t make a post to bring awareness about #GabbyPetito but she can make clickbait and profit off of this tragedy? A family is grieving and the world is watching. Post to make a change and stop profiting off of a family’s nightmare.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Laundrie Is Still Missing

Police continue to search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found last Sunday in northwest Wyoming, according to The Guardian.

On September 22, ABC 7 reported, an arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie.

The outlet wrote, “The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued an arrest warrant and indictment on Thursday. The indictment charge is related to Laundrie’s unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card and pin code with ‘intent to defraud’ between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming and elsewhere with a value of $1,000 or more.”

Commander Joseph Fussell later told ABC7 about the search for Laundrie: “We’re looking through wooded areas, through bodies of water. We’re looking through swampy areas and we’re deploying the resources to be able to do that. We are not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence has led us to believe he could possibly be in.”

Now, details surrounding Laundrie’s behavior in the days after his girlfriend went missing have started to surface.

On September 25, CNN reported a Louisana couple witnessed Petito “in tears” and Laundrie “visibly angry” while the couple was leaving a restaurant in Wyoming last month.

It’s Unclear if Bookout Posted the Clickbait Story Herself

In the comments section of the Teenmomfanz post, readers are questioning whether Bookout posted the clickbait link to Instagram herself, or if a social media manager did so.

One person wrote, “I’m sure it wasn’t her…”

Another added, “Regardless if it were her posting or a social media team… read the room! It’s vile to do this. Especially on an ongoing investigation.”

A third wrote, “Have these women sold their accounts to a click bait company?”

This isn’t the first time someone from the “Teen Mom” franchise has received heat for posting clickbait stories.

In July, as highlighted by London News Time, Caitlin Lowell received backlash after posting clickbait to her social media account.

According to the outlet, Lowell “gave false news about her husband’s father on social media.”

Per London News Time, someone wrote, “Her clickbait is always very offensive and exploiting others.”

Another wrote, ““I’ve seen this similar caption with a picture of Butch many times. Does Caitlin actually write or post these myself ?? That’s very wrong. .And terrible .. and strange?”