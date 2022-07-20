VIDEO: Maci Bookout’s Son Pulls Out His Own Tooth

On July 13, “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout took to Instagram to document her son Maverick,6, losing his first tooth.

The 30-year-old shared a video of Maverick pulling at his tooth while Maci and her daughter, Jayde, cheered him on in the background.

Once Maverick successfully removed the tooth, he exclaimed, “I got it!”

Maci congratulated her son with a high-five and a fist bump.

She captioned the post, “Mav pulled out his first tooth!!! 🦷🧚🏼👏🏻.”

Fans Think Maverick Looks ‘So Much’ Like Bentley

“Teen Mom” fans could not get over the resemblance between Maverick and Maci’s eldest son Bentley, 13.

“Man without seeing caption, I thought this was an old video of Bentley 😍,” one fan wrote.

“Omg. I thought this was an old video of Bentley,” another user wrote.

“Looks like a mini version of Bentley so adorable ❤️,” a third user commented.

“Wow! I definitely thought this was Bentley,” a fourth user commented.

“Wow he looks so much like Bentley! 😁,” a fifth user added.

Maci Bookout on Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards

Over the years, fans have watched Maci struggle to maintain a healthy relationship with her ex-fiance, Ryan Edwards. Ryan is the father of Maci’s eldest son, Bentley.

Maci spoke about her complicated dynamic with her ex in a September 2021 interview with E! News.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum admitted her relationship with Ryan and his parents was not in the best place.

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she told the outlet. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

Maci said she doesn’t want Ryan or his parents to feel pressured to mend the relationship, telling E! News, “I don’t want to force everyone to just move on and get over it.”

“I think if it works out and everyone feels okay and right about mending the relationship, then I’m all for that,” she continued. “I just don’t want it to be something that is forced or unnatural because I just don’t think you build solid relationships or mend solid relationships if it’s not genuine. We’ll see.”

Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney’s Relationship Timeline

Maci Bookout found love with Taylor McKinney in 2012. Fans have watched their love story play out on “Teen Mom OG,” which has followed the couple through dating, marriage, and parenthood.

Here’s a look back at their relationship timeline.

2012

According to Insider, the couple met in 2012 at a motocross match. At the time, Maci was in a relationship, so their relationship started as a friendship.

Later on, the two started seeing each other romantically. The relationship started long distance, with Maci living in Tennessee and Taylor residing in Texas.

2014

According to Insider, the two took their relationship to the next level in 2014 when Taylor moved to Maci’s home state to be with her.

2015

In May 2015, they welcomed their first child, a daughter name Jayde, Insider reported.

2016

In May 2016, a year after the birth of their first child together, the couple welcomed a second baby, a son named Maverick, Insider reported.

In October, they made their commitment more official. The two tied the knot in Greenville, Florida, Us Weekly reported. All three of Maci’s children were involved in the wedding.

