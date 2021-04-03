Maci Bookout Gives Update on Son’s Relationship with Stepdad

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout gave an update on her son Bentley’s relationship with his stepfather, Taylor McKinney. The 12-year-old has struggled to maintain a bond with his biological father, Ryan Edwards, who has a history of drug abuse and incarceration.

The topic came up when Maci appeared on “Baby Mamas No Drama,” the podcast co-hosted by Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera, the wife of Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend. The trio was chatting about the nicknames Bentley has for Taylor, who has been married to Maci since 2016.

“Sometimes [Bentley will] call [Taylor] T-Money, sometimes he’ll call him Taylor,” Maci told the hosts of the podcast, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “Sometimes — it’s not extremely often, but especially if, like, he’s talking to my younger two kids, he’ll just call him dad.”

“If it’s just us adults and Bentley, it’s usually T-Money still,” Maci added. “T-Money” is a nickname that Taylor has had for years and used on social media.

Why Maci Likes Being on Reality TV

Maci, 29, has been in reality TV for more than ten years — and there’s a reason why she’s lasted so long in the entertainment realm. The mother-of-three sees it as a great tool for reflection and growth.

“Back in the day, I’d always say as long as I feel like I’m helping people or showing them they are not alone or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it,” she said, as first noted by E! Online.

There are benefits to being on reality TV. “It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have,” Maci continued. “At this point selfishly, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me — what I need to work on, what I need to face myself.”

But with her children getting older, she’s not sure how much longer she’ll continue to appear on the small screen. “I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise,” Maci explained, saying she’s taking things “season-by-season.”

The Tennessee native praised MTV for how they navigate her children. “If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film,” Maci told Kailyn and Vee. “I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children.”

Maci Is a Survivor of a Deadly Shooting

MTV cameras were filming at Maci’s house in Chatanooga, Tennessee when a shootout occurred at a local gas station. Maci happened to be at that gas station when the shooter opened fire in October 2020.

She’s been struggling with PTSD since the incident, which killed the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Keith Davis.

“I didn’t think I was gonna survive,” Maci says during a confessional. “I literally thought I was going to die.”

In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Taylor arranged a girls night for Maci since she had been struggling since the incident. She confided in two of her friends where she described how difficult it’s been to deal with the trauma.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Feared for Her Life During Deadly Shooting