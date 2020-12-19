Update on Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Amid ‘Fake’ Stories

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are not strangers to divorce rumors, but the speculation kicked up once more after she posted a story to Instagram. Occasionally the MTV personality–along with some of her other co-stars–will share stories that some consider being “clickbait.”

Last week she shared a story that claimed to tell the truth about divorce rumors, but it was an old article that rehashed previous quotes she had given to the media. Over the past year, she has written things like “It’s Over” and “Here’s the Truth on My Divorce” and confused fans.

It’s unlikely there is a problem with his relationship, considering Maci has continued to include him in posts on her account and their clothing brand, TTM Lifestyle.

She recently shared pictures of him and their family wearing one of their hooded shirts, which she’s currently offering at a discounted price. “Taylor and I cannot tell you enough how much we LOVE the Jesse hoodie from TTM. It is a short sleeve hooded athleisure shirt. It is a super soft, thick, stretchy fabric perfect year-round,” she wrote on December 17. “We both love to layer it with whatever we’re wearing. It is a unisex style, available in 5 colors, sizes XS-3XL and it is 40% OFF – today only, with code: JESSE40.”

Maci Gets Slammed for Posting ‘Fake’ Stories

People weren’t exactly interested in buying her clothing, though. Fans mostly slammed her for sharing fake stories.

“I thought you were getting divorced why do you post so much clickbait?” one Instagram user asked.

“Love you and ur family but I’m unfollowing all the teen mom pages and girls cause I’m tired of the fake news posts about babies and oh no someone is whatever and it’s not even any of the girls,” another said.

“If anyone played with my marriage for a bit of money using clickbait, boy, they sure as hell wouldn’t be managing my account,” a third person agreed. “For richer for poorer and all! Smh.”

An Insider Denied the Divorce Rumors

Even though she has helped spread the divorce rumors by posting stories on social media, an insider told Us Weekly in Feburay that Maci and Taylor thought the speculation was funny.

“There’s no truth to these rumors whatsoever,” an insider said. “They laugh at them as they are happier together than ever.”

In fact, Taylor and Maci have talked about having more children together. “It’s kind of one of those things, people say, ‘Oh, we’re waiting until we’re ready to have kids.’ You’re never going to be ready. We will never be ready,” she explained to Us Weekly last year, as cited by In Touch Weekly. “You just have to do it, type of thing. But we want the little ones to be a little bit older.”

If they did decide to grow their family, they might try adopting. “Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing, and really accepting the process,” she previously said. “Because we don’t want to adopt a baby. And not that we only want one, but we are open to siblings also.”

Teen Mom OG is slated to return to MTV on January 26.

