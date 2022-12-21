Maci Bookout Gives Update on Bentley’s Relationship With Ex Ryan Edwards

On the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion, Maci Bookout gave fans an update on her son Bentley’s relationship with his father Ryan Edwards

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, sat down with host Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Tuesday, December 20 episode and revealed that Bentley doesn’t see his father much these days.

“Is Bentley going over to see Ryan?” Dr. Drew asked.

Maci and Taylor shook their heads “no”, prompting Dr. Drew to ask, “Is Ryan in his life?”

Taylor replied to the question telling the host that sometimes Ryan will be at his parents’ home while Bentley is there but that seemed to be the extent of the communication.

Later on, Bentley joined his parents onstage, where Dr. Drew asked Bentley about his relationship with his father.

“Are you seeing your dad Ryan – do you see him very much?” Dr. Drew asked.

Bentley shook his head “no.”

Maci Says It’s a ‘Huge Relief’ Ryan Is No Longer on ‘Teen Mom’

Throughout the years, fans have watched Maci struggle to maintain a co-parenting relationship with her ex, mainly due to his struggles with addiction.

In a September 2022 interview with Page Six, Maci spoke candidly about her relationship with Ryan, revealing she felt “relieved” he was no longer filming “Teen Mom.”

“I think being on TV and doing this show was not the main portion of why our relationship was always so toxic,” she told the outlet. “There was no way to create room or space for us to heal or move on or get over some things because we’re constantly having to talk about each other when we don’t even talk to each other.”

“So yeah, safe to say it’s a huge relief [that he’s not on the show],” she added.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum told the outlet she currently doesn’t have a relationship with Ryan, revealing she doesn’t even have his phone number.

“We don’t speak to each other. I don’t have his phone number. We don’t see each other,” she told the publication. “So it got to a point where it felt it wasn’t very authentic because I had never really co-parented with him. I had always just co-parented with his parents.”

Bentley Opens up About Therapy

“Teen Mom” fans know that Maci’s son Bentley has been seeing a therapist for quite some time.

In an October 2021 interview with E! News, Maci spoke about her decision to discuss Bentley’s therapy visits on “Teen Mom.”

“We talked about it before we started filming,” she told the outlet. “We asked if it was something that he would even want to film and discuss on camera at all, and I even asked if he cares if Taylor and I discussed it on camera. Pretty much from the get-go, he was down to do it. The producer and I made it very clear that anytime he doesn’t want to talk about it, at any time, then he can just say the word.”

Maci said that Bentley wanted to “normalize” therapy for kids of all ages and share his experience.

“He made a couple of comments in the discussion about wanting kids to know that it’s normal and it’s very much okay to see a counselor or a therapist,” she said. “He said that if you’re watching me on the show and you think I’m cool because I’m on TV, then I can maybe normalize this for you.”

On the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion Bentley spoke to Dr. Drew about his experience going to therapy.

He explained how therapy makes him feel, telling the host, “You feel like relaxed, it feels like the weight’s off your shoulders and all that.”

