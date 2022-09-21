Fans Stunned By Maci Bookout’s Appearance in ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion Sneak Peek

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout was criticized for her appearance after viewers saw a picture of her stressed up for the “Teen Mom” reunion. Fans accused the Tennessee native of getting filters and changing her look.

“Holy filters Batman!!” an original poster wrote via Reddit.

Bookout, 30, wore her hair half-up, half-down. She donned a pastel blouse, that faded from pink to blue, and paired her outfit with blue jeans.

It wasn’t just Bookout’s outfit that got fans talking, though. It was the apparent change to her face. While some people rethought she used a filter to alter her appearance, others accused her of getting fillers.

“I genuinely didn’t know who this was at first,” one person wrote. “I thought it was McKenzie before realizing it was maci. She should stop here! Anymore and she will be looking insane, she’s already a bit too close.”

“I know it says Maci, but that’s not Maci’s face! Kind of reminds me of Taylor (Corey),” a second commented.

“THAT’S MACI?!?! I would not have recognized her in 1 million years,” a third said.

Bookout Isn’t Talking To Ryan Edwards

It’s been four years since Bookout talked to her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. The former couple shares 13-year-old Bentley together.

While things between them have been strained since the beginning of their relationship, it worsened over time. Although Edwards maintains he’s sober, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have their suspicions.

Bookout hinted Edwarss and his family were fired from “Teen Mom” in 2021 because she didn’t want to talk about someone she hadn’t spoken to in real life.

“So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it’s like, I find it awkward that I’m talking about somebody that I don’t talk to,” Bookout told TooFab. “Like, that’s weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship.”

Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standfier, were asked to return to “Teen Mom,” but they declined the invite.

Edwards took a phone call from producers to hear them out, but he wasn’t convinced coming back to to show would be a good move for his family.

“Ryan heard them out for a second and basically said, I don’t want anything of what you are selling. I don’t have time for that,” Standifer revealed on Instagram live. “Sorry.”

Bentley Doesn’t Mind Being on TV

Bentley is about to turn 14, but he doesn’t mind MTV following him around. The cameras have been there since he was born and he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

“Since he was born on TV, and has been on TV his whole life; even the crew,” she told Too Fab. “They’re just family now. So I think it will always hold that normalcy for him.”

It doesn’t mean Bentley is always down to film.

“It’s still annoying for him sometimes,” Bookout told Too Fab. “He knows he doesn’t have to film or even wear a microphone if he doesn’t want to.”

She added: “That’s always been the case and production has always done a really good job of letting the kids— no matter how big, small, old, young — if they don’t want to film they’re not filming and that’s it, and it’s OK.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.