Maci & Taylor ‘Explode’ on Jen & Larry at ‘TMOG’ Reunion: Report

Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney reportedly “exploded on” Jen and Larry Edwards while filming the Season 9 reunion, according to an exclusive report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Things between Maci and the Edwards have arguably been as tense as they’ve ever been, with Ryan Edwards calling his ex a “spiteful, evil b****” on the February 23 episode of Teen Mom OG. Though things with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry Edwards have normally been cordial for Maci and Taylor, it seems things have since soured.

Ryan, 33, and his wife Mackenzie Standifer, 24, refused to film with Maci, 29, and Taylor, but Jen and Larry agreed. Subsequently, that’s when things got “explosive” during the reunion. According to The Ashley’s source, things had been relatively reserved until the McKinneys met with the Edwards.

“You could cut the tension with a knife when they were all sitting out there,” an insider told the publication. “But everything was OK until the very end of the segment.”

Maci had been reticent during filming, but tensions escalated when Jen poked Maci about why she seemed upset. “Maci kept giving vague answers and was making it clear she was upset but would not say why,” the source explained.

That’s when Taylor, 31, got involved and supposedly “exploded on” Larry, 60. “He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s***’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time,” the anonymous person told The Ashley. “He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is.”

Taylor Said He Was ‘Coming’ for Larry

In a statement to The Hollywood Gossip, Taylor hinted that “the source” The Ashley spoke to came from the Edwards’ side.

“The source comes off as very one-sided so you can probably guess who that is,” he said. “You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids.”

“You come for my wife and kids?” he continued. “I’m coming for you.”

Bentley Has Distanced Himself From Ryan

At 12 years old, Bentley made the choice to set boundaries with his father until they can start therapy together. Although he initially wanted to seek counseling with his dad, his therapist suggested that Bentley start the sessions on his own in the beginning.

Ryan had said he would go to therapy with Bentley if that’s what he wanted to do, but he wasn’t convinced it was his son’s idea. He blamed Maci and later insinuated that the drama with his ex wasn’t worth the relationship with his oldest son. He and wife Mackenzie have two children together: 2-year-old son Jagger and 1-year-old daughter Stella.

Ryan and Mackenzie were disappointed to hear that Bentley didn’t want to come to Jagger’s birthday party at his house and that he only wanted to celebrate his half-brother’s birthday at his grandparents’.

“Mom’s reasoning was that the cameras were going to be around and he wasn’t going to feel comfortable. But I think that’s mom covering for Maci,” he said. “She doesn’t want to make Maci mad in fear of Bentley not being able to come over. I mean, I know she wants to see Bentley but there comes a point in time where you can only take so much.”

