Mackenzie McKee Continues Cheyenne Floyd Feud on TikTok

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee continued to talk about co-star Cheyenne Floyd on TikTok after she deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts following their feud. According to screenshots shared by fan page Teen Mom Shade Room, McKee slammed Floyd and brought up tweets the mother-of-two previously apologized for. She wrote some of them at least 10 years ago.

“Didn’t Chey want to kill all white people at some point?” one fan asked McKee on TikTok. “Google it.”

“She indeed did,” McKee answered. “People have the right to hate me for my word mix up, people have the right to not agree with Cheyenne for wanting to shoot all of the white babies.”

Floyd’s tweets were originally penned back in 2011 but resurfaced in 2018 after she was brought on to “Teen Mom OG.”

She did not say she wanted to “shoot all of the white babies.”

“My mom said I can’t see [the movie] ‘The Help,’ she knows I already have a problem with white people,” she wrote at the time, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Last night I saw [‘The Help’] and I wanted to kill every white person I saw.”

Later that same year, Floyd shared a message that said: “[Cheyenne] and [redacted] are the only Nazi-loving, black power-having, ‘kill-a-white-baby-if-I-could’ people I can accept & adore.”

In 2012 she wrote: “This little white kid told me I looked like a cat today. I shoulda kicked him in his head.”

Floyd Apologized for Her Tweets Back in 2018

When Floyd’s tweets resurfaced after she was brought on to a member of the “Teen Mom OG” cast in 2018, she said the messages weren’t representative of her true self.

“As a mom of a baby with a biracial dad, and a member of a new blended, mix-raced family, I am so sorry that these messages resurfaced, and they do not represent me at all,” Floyd said at the time, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Floyd said the messages were curated through a group social media page.

“They came from a shared social media account (with many users), during my teenage/college years,” she continued. “Although I didn’t write them, they were in poor taste and hurtful. Through this experience, I have grown up so much and thank God every day for the woman I’m becoming.”

Why Are McKee & Floyd Feuding?

Mckee and Floyd started feuding back in January 2021 after Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to her role. McKee referred to the Vice President as a “colored” woman and Floyd tweeted that “ignorance is pervasive.”

Since then, Floyd and McKee have had multiple conversations, but they were all kept private until the “Teen Mom OG” reunion in October 2021. McKee’s feelings were hurt because she was left out and she claimed it was because Floyd “hated” her. That’s when Floyd took to social media to explain her side of the story.

“I am not a MTV producer… I don’t call the shots. But if you feel the need to keep bullying me over things that haven’t happened to make yourself feel seen… be my guest,” Floyd wrote via Twitter. “You have an odd fixation on me. Your rendition of how things happened are beyond delusional and I wish you would focus on yourself and leave me alone.”

