‘Teen Mom’ Ex Demands 50/50 Custody of Son

Zachary Stephens, the ex of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer, is asking the courts for 50/50 custody of their son, 6-year-old Hudson, The Sun wrote in an exclusive report on January 27.

Currently, Mackenzie has Hudson for 209 days and Zachary has him for 156 days of the year. He wants to split their time so they each have him 182.5 days each. Zachary suggested they each have Hudson every other week and split holidays, with the exception of Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Their current custody agreement was made in 2016, but since then Zachary argued there have been major changes in Mackenzie’s life, including getting married to Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards in May 2017 and welcoming two children with him.

The court documents, filed on January 15, 2021, suggested that Hudson spends most of his time with Mackenzie’s mother while he’s under her supervision. “Upon information and belief, during Mother’s designated parenting time, the child spends the majority of the parenting time with the child’s maternal grandparents,” the papers read.

Zachary also suggested that Mackenzie’s stint on Teen Mom OG is having a negative effect on their son. “Father believes that the minor child’s involvement with the television program may be detrimental to the welfare and well-being of the minor child,” the court documents said.

He claimed Mackenzie has a “prominent” role in the series and that Hudson is “regularly” featured.

Larry Edwards Accused Maci Bookout of ‘Manipulating’ Bentley

Mackenzie isn’t the only one who is having a difficult time when it comes to parenting. Ryan has long struggled when it comes to his son Bentley, who he shares with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. During the premiere of the new season, Ryan’s dad Larry suggested Maci was manipulating 10-year-old Bentley.

“It’s pretty easy to convince children or to bend their minds how you want it,” Larry said. “I don’t know what goes on over [at Maci’s house]. I have no idea.”

Even though Maci’s restraining order against Ryan has been lifted, he still doesn’t plan to reach out to her. “I would love to see him all the time but you know she’s always got some crisis and I’m just tired of it,” he said.

“She did an order of protection with about 30 lies last time,” he continued. “I don’t feel the need to speak to her and bring some of that back into my life again.”

Larry Is Unsure Ryan & Maci Will Ever Make-Up

Ryan and Maci have been feuding for years, and Larry wasn’t confident they would ever be able to make amends. While speaking to The Sun, Larry mused Ryan and Maci might be able to fix things eventually because they are all connected through Bentley.

“Maybe Bentley will bring them together,” he said. “I don’t know. I believe time heals a lot of things.”

Even if they were able to find common ground Larry didn’t think it would happen in the near future. “I would not say it’s impossible, but I wouldn’t bet on it,” he said. “After everything that’s happened, I just don’t believe that’s going to be possible for a long time.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Accused of Endangering One of Her Daughters