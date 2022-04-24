‘Teen Mom’ Star Debuts New Look On Instagram

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards, 25, recently shared photos from her shoot at the Old Gilman Grill restaurant on Instagram, and fans couldn’t get over how different Mackenzie looks with dark hair.

Mackenzie posed in a light green tank top with blue jeans and a pink mocktail drink in her hand.

“If you’re looking for a place to stop for a great dinner or a quick drink, try @oldgilmangrill,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “They made this amazing mocktail for me yesterday, it’s called the French Dispatch and it was AH-MAZING!”

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to express their thoughts on Mackenzie’s new look. Many fans wrote that they were stunned by the reality TV star’s transformation.

“You look so different with dark hair,” one fan commented. “Every time I see your pic I’m like oooo who is she? She’s hot! Now I wonder what is your natural hair color?”

Mackenzie responded to the fan with a light-hearted comment, writing, “your guess is as good as mine lmao.”

“You are gorgeous!!! Love this hair color on you 🔥,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You are so dang pretty 🥰 ,” a third user chimed in. “Your transformation is amazing! Not that you weren’t pretty before, but you look amazing now 🤗.”

Mackenzie Edwards Disses Dr. Drew Pinsky

According to In Touch Weekly, Mackenzie Edwards recently dissed “Teen Mom” reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky in an April 2022 Instagram story.

The MTV star posted a photo of Dr. Drew Pinsky on Fox News alongside text that read, “heard a voice from the next room and was confused what channel was on…where’s the clicker? LMAO.”

Mackenzie’s husband, Ryan Edwards, went head to head with Dr. Drew during the “Teen Mom OG” season 7 reunion when Dr. Drew accused Ryan of not following the doctor’s orders regarding his addiction issues.

According to In Touch Weekly, the conversation upset Mackenzie, who felt Dr. Drew was taking Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout’s side.

She defended Ryan at the reunion, telling Dr. Drew, “I don’t think you could vouch for anything Ryan does.”

Maci Shares Details on Her Relationship With Ryan

Maci Bookout opened up about her relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards, in a September 2021 exclusive interview with E! News.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum told E! News that the relationship between her and her son Bentley’s paternal family is complicated.

“Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them,” she told the outlet. “As far as Jen and Larry go [Ryan’s parents], I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced.”

“I don’t want to force everyone to just move on and get over it,” she continued. “I think if it works out and everyone feels okay and right about mending the relationship, then I’m all for that. I just don’t want it to be something that is forced or unnatural.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

