Mackenzie Edwards’ ‘Nasty’ Cheating Scandal Texts Resurface

Fans came for “Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards when they read resurfaced messages from Ryan Edwards’ cheating scandal in 2017.

The text messages between Standifer and the anonymous person — which were obtained by Radar Online — showed Standifer was blaming the other woman for the cheating scandal, even though it was Edwards who made a Tinder account and changed his age from 29 to 25.

“I’m not sure why you’re mad at me when it’s your husband’s fault,” the woman said in the message, per Radar Online. You’re right, I made him make a tinder and it’s my fault he’s a person.”

“No but it is your fault you continue to message a man you know is married,” Standifer answered, according to the old screenshot obtained by Radar Online.

“I’m 19, why the f*** would I want to sleep with a 29-year-old old,” the person told Standifer, per Radar Online. “If I want sex I’d choose someone a little closer to my age and someone who’s actually cute. Still don’t know why you’re trying to blame me. You deserve better than Ryan.”

“Same reason every other slut does,” Standifer answered, according to Radar Online. “What’s it gonna cost for you to shut your damn mouth.”

Radar Online also had messages that were shared between Edwards and then woman, where he apparently sent explicit photos of his genitalia and said he and Standifer were separated.

The “Teen Mom OG” alum also asked for the women to send X-rated photos. “Send me a sexy one,” he said, according to Radar Online. “Let me see how pink it is.”

“Make me hard. Come on. Send me a video… U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let you sit on my face so I could get u good and wet,” he said, per Radar Online.

At the time Standifer was pregnant with their first child, Jagger.

Standifer’s Old Texts Didn’t Age Well

It’s been at least five years since Standifer sent text messages to the woman her husband was secretly talking to on Tinder, but fans didn’t cut the mother-of-three a break when they resurfaced via Reddit on April 19.

The original poster obtained dozens of upvotes and comments from fans who blasted the Tennessee native.

“Not Mak slut shaming after she watched her man practically drive into mars while he was high af on heroin,” one fan wrote, referring to when Edwards drove high to their 2017 wedding.

“She is so nasty. Enjoy your prize Mack, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant ✌🏻,” another person shared.

“I never understand this way of thinking. Why are you going off on a random girl? Your husband is the one at fault,” a third social media user added.

Standifer Explained Why She Allowed Edwards to Drive High

Years after MTV aired the scene where Edwards was nodding off on his way to his nuptials, Standifer opened up about why she let her husband-to-be drive under the influence.

“I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision,” Standifer wrote to a fan on March 15, according to screenshots on Reddit. “I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

“It was very hard going through that, much less publicly!” she said in another response, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I wasn’t even sure how to process what was happening much less my words to describe it. Rips my heart out looking back at everything! Feels like a lifetime ago! I feel like Ryan and I have a weight lifted completely off of our shoulders.”