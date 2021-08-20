Mackenzie Edwards Posts About ‘Tea’ After ‘TMOG’ Exit

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards seemed to hint about her exit from the MTV reality show in a new post shared via Instagram stories on August 19. The Tennessee resident posted a quote that talked about being “not embarrassed” about what happened in the past.

“I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through,” the message said. “What may be ‘tea’ for you, is a testimony for me. Move along.”

The message was originally posted by the IG page Seekproverbness. The account boasts 60,000 followers and self-identifies as “Momma.”

The quote, which was originally posted on July 25, said people should, “sip on this,” in the caption. They also shared a quote from Revelation 12:11, a reference to the King James Bible, which reads: “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

Standifer occasionally shares cryptic quotes to Instagram stories. In June, she posted a message that hinted at heartbreak. “We’re all damaged. It’s how we still love with a broken heart that matters,” said the message, originally created by Ohkay Designs.

Some fans wondered if there were problems in Standifer’s marriage to Edwards after she posted a message about self-empowerment. “…she remembered who she was and the game changed,” Mackenzie shared via Instagram on April 30.

Standifer & Edwards Were Dismissed From ‘Teen Mom OG’

Standifer, 24, and Edwards, 33, were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021 after Edwards’ parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — got into a fight with Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney.

Bookout and Edwards, who first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” together, share 12-year-old son Bentley together.

Edwards and Standifer tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed two children together: Jagger, 2, and Stella, 1. Like Edwards, Standifer has an older son from a previous relationship, 7-year-old Hudson.

After all the Edwards were fired, Standifer said they were released from the show so Bookout could control her storyline.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Standifer told Without a Crystal Ball.

“Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Standifer & Edwards Don’t Want to Return to ‘Teen Mom OG’

During her Without a Crystal Ball interview, Standifer said she and her husband weren’t interested in returning to the MTV series.

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or, like, basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back,” she told Without a Crystal Ball in March.

“Ryan was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives,” she continued. “We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.’”

Since they were fired, Standifer revealed she was working on a fitness program for her followers and Edwards told The Sun he’s going to repair dune buggies.

