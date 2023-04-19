Mackenzie Edwards Speaks Out After Images of Destroyed Home Leak

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards spoke out after a video and pictures of a destroyed home leaked online.

According to The Sun, who obtained the images, police bodycam footage shows the home of former “Teen Mom OG” star Ryan Edwards and his estranged wife in disarray. The video was filmed on February 10, before Edwards’s first arrest in 2023.

Standifer, 26, shared a quote from the Instagram page, InstaGod via Instagram Stories on April 18, the same day the footage was posted by The Sun.

Its reads:

In the middle of Job’s darkest hour, when he was the most discouraged and didn’t think it would ever work out, God said to him in Job 8:21. “I will fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy.” God is saying to you what He said to Job. Joy is coming, breakthroughs are coming, healing is coming, promotion is coming. God is about to fill your mouth with laughter. He’s going to do something so amazing, so extraordinary, you’ll be so overwhelmed, so grateful that all you can do is laugh. Your mourning is going to be turned to dancing, your sorrow turned to joy.

Standifer didn’t add further text to her Instagram Story.

Standifer and Edwards share two children together: 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. They were married in 2017, but Standifer has since filed for divorce as of March 1, per Entertainment Tonight.

Edwards Is Going Back to Court

At his sentencing on March 14, Edwards was ordered to go to rehab in Austin, Texas, for at least 45 days after pleading guilty to harassment, according to court documents reviewed by Heavy.

As part of the agreement, the judge placed Edwards on probation and dismissed the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stalking, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Edwards — a metal fabricator from Tennessee — was arrested for the third time in two months on April 7 after he was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck, according to Us Weekly, who cited an arrest affidavit.

Edwards was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI and held without bail, according to court records reviewed by Heavy. He is due in court on April 20.

Edwards ‘Overdosed’ and Was Given Narcan

Edwards’s truck hit a curb and was stopped on the side of the road, according to court records cited by The Sun.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the documents said, per The Sun.

According to the National Institute of Health, Narcan is the brand name for the drug naloxone, a medicine that “rapidly reverses an opioid overdose,” they wrote. “It is an opioid antagonist.”

“A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder,” the arrest affidavit continued, per The Sun. “Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Edwards admitted to snorting a powder once he regained consciousness, the arrest affidavit cited by The Sun said, but he refused a drug test at the hospital.