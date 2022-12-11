PHOTO: Mackenzie Edwards Hints at New Job With Rare Selfie

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Standifer Edwards might be done with the MTV series, but that doesn’t mean she stopped working. Fans began to speculate about her new gig after she posted a rare selfie to Instagram.

Standifer, 25, posed in her car wearing blue scrubs by Figs. She leaned her head against her hand and stared into the camera.

Her hair color has changed since the last time viewers saw her, too. In Instagram posts from August, Edwards had long dark brown hair. She’s since lightened up her look and either gotten rid of her extensions or cut her natural hair.

Fans on Reddit predicted she might have gotten a job in the medical field, hence why she was wearing scrubs.

“Looks like she finally got a real job. Good for her,” one person wrote.

“Scrubs??? Work!? Bless it,” another penned.

Others praised Standifer for appearing “relatable.”

“Honestly I can’t hate this at all. This is the most normal relatable pic she’s ever taken probably,” they said.

Heavy reached out to Standifer to confirm her new job but didn’t hear back.

Standifer is married to Ryan Edwards. He shares his 14-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex-girlfriend, “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout.

Standifer and Edwards also have two kids: 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella.

Standifer Doesn’t Want to Return to TV

After they were fired from “Teen Mom” in March 2021, Standifer told Debra Danielsen on the premiere episode of her podcast, RHEB3L – EMPOWER, that she and her husband, Ryan Edwards, weren’t interested in returning to reality TV.

“I don’t think TV is a place for me or for Ryan anymore,” Standifer told Danielsen. “I think that ship has sailed. I’m not quite sure that I really have anything that interesting going on besides just being a mom. And I’m good with that.”

“But I think that because of the show and because of TV, I do now have a platform on social media that I can promote positivity and encouragement and empowerment to other people,” she added.

Since this interview took place, Standifer has been pretty quiet on social media. Her last post was shared on August 26.

Standifer Joked About Being ‘Dramatic’

Standifer’s last Instagram post was a video she created through TikTok. She pretended to be in the back of a police car and winks at the camera.

“Me if being dramatic becomes illegal,” she wrote on the video.

In the post before that, Standifer addressed people who commented on her looks when she was 19 years old.

She wrote on top of the video, “When someone brings out a picture of me six years ago and says, ‘That doesn’t even look like you.'”

She mouths in the video to “burn it” and then added as the caption: “But for real, internet DELETE.”

Standifer also hinted that viewers have “no idea” what her relationship with her husband is like. “When you read drama about your family online but people have no idea how good it really is,” she captioned the video.

She sits back in a chair and laughs. “But really tho,” Standifer wrote as the caption.