Fans Think Mackenzie Edwards Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in Latest Instagram Pic

Mackenzie Edwards, the wife of Ryan Edwards, looks like a whole new person in her latest Instagram picture.

In the snap, posted to Instagram on May 2, 2022, Mackenzie wore a floral dress and sat on a chaise outdoors. The Instagram was geotagged as the Old Gilman Grill in Tennessee.

Fans were overwhelmed by how different Mackenzie appeared in the photo. One person commented on the social media post, “Unrecognizable omg.”

And on Reddit, fans had a number of other things to say about the former reality star’s transformation. A user wrote, “She looked like she could be Ryan’s mom’s sister and now she looks…different.”

Other fans, meanwhile, chose to comment on Mackenzie’s figure, writing things like, “She looks like she lost weight in a fast/unhealthy way.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Compare Mackenzie Edwards to Chelsea Houska

On Reddit, a number of fans also compared Mackenzie to “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska.

In a Reddit thread titled, “Is she trying to morph into Chelsea?” one person wrote, “I think her and Chelsea are copying the same influencers.”

Another commented, “Exactly like Chelsea! They must be good friends.”

And a third wrote, “Seriously thought that is Chelsea.”

This isn’t the first time that the comparison has been made. On March 22, 2022, The Sun reported that Mackenzie shared a video on Instagram debuting brown hair. “Teen Mom” fans instantly flocked to Reddit in a separate thread. One person wrote, “Is Chelsea the goal for all these chicks?”

Another added, “Is she trying to be Chelsea?”

Mackenzie Edwards’ Relationship with MTV

As highlighted by Screen Rant, Ryan is one of the original stars of “Teen Mom”– he first appeared on the show with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie has had a strained relationship with Bookout.

In March 2021, Us Weekly reported that Ryan and Mackenzie would no longer be part of “Teen Mom OG.” Speaking on the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast, Mackenzie shared, “Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV… Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

In August 2021, in an exclusive interview with The Sun, Mackenzie voiced her opinion on leaving the MTV franchise.

“Life has been great since we left Teen Mom OG. You couldn’t pay me enough money to go back. I just can’t get down with a false narrative about our own lives and I’m happy to be gone.”

She continued, “The things that I was seeing on TV didn’t match up with real life, especially in what pertained to me and Ryan.”

Mackenzie continued by accusing Bookout of “using” her children.

“… they’ll use their own children to make a buck and I’m not cool with that. I don’t think it’s OK to use stuff that Bentley has got going on emotionally for a dollar. I have values and I have morals and I’m just not okay with it anymore.”