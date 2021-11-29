‘Supernanny’ Offers to Tame ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s ‘Bad’ Kids

A TikTok video that “Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee originally posted on November 9, 2021, started to get attention after it was picked up by fan account Teen Mom Chatter and then by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The Florida resident — who has three children with husband Josh McKee — revealed she was contacted by “Supernanny” Jo Frost because fans were “concerned” about her kids’ behavior.

In the last season of “Teen Mom OG,” McKee sought advice from a parenting coach on how to wrangle 10-year-old son Gannon, 7-year-old daughter Jaxie, and 5-year-old Broncs. McKee revealed Broncs was getting in trouble at school for slapping his teacher’s behind, name calling and was regularly sent home early for bad behavior.

“My storyline this season is that my kids are bad, like, really bad,” McKee told her TikTok followers. “I have no control over them. If you’ve seen the messages I’ve got from very concerned fans diagnosing Broncs with everything under the moon and sun.”

“It’s just talked about a lot on this season, and a lot of people are worried,” she continued. “But, I promise it’s not as bad as it looks. It’s just been a rough year and Broncs is just like me so I give him a lot of grace.”

McKee said she was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and can relate to her son a lot.

“I was a little bit impulsive and a lot of times I talked before I thought about what I was saying. It got in a lot of trouble, still gets me in a lot of trouble,” she explained, adding that she can help Broncs channel his energy just like her mom, Angie Douthit, helped her channel her energy into fitness.

Aside from running her business, McKee said being a Type 1 diabetic is also a big part of her life. She has to take five shots a day, but MTV doesn’t make her health a main storyline on “Teen Mom OG.”

“For some reason, they don’t want to magnify on any of that and that’s OK,” the Oklahoma native said.

Frost Said ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Were ‘Concerned’ About the McKee Children

McKee didn’t immediately disclose who had contacted her.

“Someone reached out to me and she’s like, ‘Hey, you have some concerned fans who told me to reach out to you. How can I help you? I want to come to your house and help you,” Mckee said, and added, “Oh, the story gets better.”

When McKee asked for the person to identify herself, she learned she was speaking with “Supernanny” Jo Frost.

Frost, 51, is an English television personality and parenting coach. “Supernanny” ran on ABC from 2005 until it was canceled in 2011. It was picked up by Lifetime in 2019.

The “Teen Mom OG” star said Douthit used to threaten her with “Supernnay” when she was younger because she was “a lot.”

“I thought it was a joke. I thought I was being punked!” she said. “But it was real. I got a call because you guys are concerned about my son. Y’all I can’t make this stuff up!”

McKee cut the video off before revealing if she declined Frost’s offer.

McKee Admitted Her Children Don’t Listen to Her

During the October 19, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG,” McKee confessed her husband was the disciplinarian of the family.

“It’s really overwhelming at times so I want to get some advice,” she told MTV cameras.

“Me and my husband… they listen to him, they don’t listen to me but I feel like he can be too rough and too strict,” McKee told the parenting expert. “I just don’t want to ever hurt their feelings and I don’t get on to them but then they walk all over me.”

