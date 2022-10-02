‘Teen Mom’ Star Responds to Rumors She’s Dating After Steamy TikTok

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee wants to get one thing straight: She’s single!

Rumors swirled that she was dating her friend, Dimitri, after a TikTok of the duo went viral. The friends might be making videos together, but, according to Mack, that’s the only thing they’re doing.

McKee said Dimtri’s feelings for her might be stronger than hers for him.

She clarified on Twitter: “When the guy who likes you post a 10-second clip on the Tok that went viral and now he’s tiktok famous and everyone thinks your a couple when you are indeed SINGLE! #justfriends”

The clip McKee referred to has more than 1 million views on Dimitri’s account. Captioned the video, “We survived Ian🤠”

He dances in front of the camera while McKee is washing some dishes. When she realizes he’s recording, she leans back on his chest and smiles at the camera.

Dimitri paired the recording with a Morgan Wallen song. He picked the lyrics that say, “Chasing you, like a shot of whiskey/ Burning going down, burning going down.”

McKee Said She’s The Happiest She’s Ever Been

McKee is adamant that she’s single and she hinted at why she doesn’t want to be in a relationship in a TikTok she posted.

The former “Teen Mom” star said it took her “losing everything” before she realized she had to forgive herself. Once she was able to look into the mirror and admit she hasn’t been perfect and had made some mistakes, she said she felt a weight being lifted off her shoulders.

McKee told her followers she has been in a relationship since she was 13 years old and she doesn’t want a bandaid or any material objects to cover up her pain. She wants to work through it so she can feel genuinely happy.

McKee confessed she’s never been jealous of people that had “perfect” looks or fame, but it was people who were at peace that she always envied the most.

“Everything that has happened for the past five years is starting to make sense,” she said. “God has allowed everything to fold into place so I can be here at rock bottom and find true happiness. So now my life begins.”

McKee & Her Husband Josh Are Divorcing

McKee and her estranged husband, Josh McKee, agreed to get a divorce after 12 years together.

The former couple has three children together: 11-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie and 6-year-old Broncs.

As documented on her “16 & Pregnant” episode, McKee was 16 when she gave birth to Gannon and has been with her husband since they were 15.

The former couple got married in 2013 and McKee’s late mother, Angie Douthit, always championed the marriage.

The duo faced numerous cheating scandals, with McKee saying she and Josh both stepped outside their marriage. They have broken up and reconciled various times over the years.

For his part, Josh McKee hasn’t issued a public statement about his marriage. He has been more active on Instagram, posting pictures of himself at the gym and out with friends.

He also had a message for the tabloids, telling them to “F*** off.”

“I have been a coward and let articles come out and let ppl walk all over me without saying a f****** word or voicing anything on my behalf!” he wrote on September 21. “I’m a different mother f***** now!”