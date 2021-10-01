‘Teen Mom’ Star Says Baby Was Born with 3 Holes in Their Heart

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie Douthit McKee revealed her youngest son, 4-year-old Broncs, “was ripped away” from her when he was firstborn. Douthit received criticism after she talked on “Teen Mom OG” about Broncs being sent home from school after he hit his teacher and called other students names.

“Please stop self-diagnosing him and telling me what my son has and trust that I as his mother take him to doctors, specialists etc, and trust their professional opinion,” she said on Instagram, per fan account Teen Mom Tea.

“And please stop teeth-shaming, she continued. “We visit our dentist regularly and brush our teeth routinely.”

Since she and her son were receiving criticism from some fans, Douthit wanted to tell her followers a little bit more about her baby boy.

“Broncs was born 10.1oz, five weeks earlier and I had a lot of diabetic complications,” she said. “He had three holes in his heart and was ripped away from me the second he came out.”

“I wasn’t told he was alive for eight hours. Could not put my hands on hands on him for seven days and he was in the NICU for a month,” the Oklahoma native continued. “When he finally got to come home, we were told the heart medication could possibly mess with his baby teeth and they were right.”

Douthit and husband Josh McKee are one of the only couples in the “Teen Mom” franchise to remain together after having a baby when they were teenagers. The duo shares 10-year-old son Gannon, 7-year-old Jaxie and Broncs.

Douthit and McKee have broken up several times, with each admitting to infidelity, but they reconnected when the MTV star took their children to Florida.

Doctors Checked Broncs for Forms of Dwarfism

Douthit revealed Broncs was checked for forms of dwarfism during his first two years of life because his head and legs weren’t measuring “the way they should.”

“He didn’t stand or walk for 18 months,” she said. “He did lots of therapy. He also was in speech therapy and doesn’t hear well out of his left ear.

Douthit revealed she suffered from postpartum depression after getting her tubes tied and said she tried to keep Broncs a baby for as long as she could. “I’m getting shamed a lot for babying him. But when you almost lose a child, you tend to do that,” she said. “He literally never left my side. No daycare or nothing.”

Douthit Talked About Everything Broncs Has Endured Since He Was Born

The MTV star added that in Broncs’ first four years of life, he experienced the loss of his grandmother and his grandfather, who battles depression, underwent “serious heart surgery.”

Douthit also talked about her impromptu move from Oklahoma to Florida. “Then I kicked his dad to the curb and moved across the country,” she said. “Then I threw him in school knowing he had no experience away from me.”

“So if you all expected him to process this and go to school being a perfect child… come on,” she continued. “The show is a year behind. But this year in school we are told daily what a good gentle kid he is.”

