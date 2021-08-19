‘Teen Mom’ Star Says Mutual Cheating Helped Her Marriage

“Teen Mom’s” Mackenzie McKee is telling fans that cheating helped her make her marriage to Josh McKee stronger.

In an Instagram story uploaded on August 17, McKee wrote, “Happy 8-year wedding anniversary to the man who has the patience of a saint,” according to In Touch.

Soon after, according to the outlet, a number of people commented on the photo and called out Josh’s history of cheating. In response, Mackenzie wrote, “[He] cheated once and I cheated 3 times. [Why] do we only point the fingers at him lol,” she wrote. “I’m just saying. I’m glad he did [what] he did and I did what I did. We were young and we are so much stronger now. All y’all can shove it. I just wanted to post one damn photo.”

The comments were captured by @Teenmomshaderoom_ on Instagram and can be seen above.

Comments on Mackenzie’s original photo have since been turned off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mackenzie Previously Admitted to a 6-Month Long Affair





Play



Mackenzie McKee Now Says Josh Was The Middle-Man In Her Cousins Drug Deals twitter.com/KingOfContacts facebook.com/DomNatiShow instagram.com/DomNatiShow DomenickNati.com DomenickNatiShow@gmail.com 2020-07-23T22:39:47Z

In a July 2020 interview with the Domenick Nati Show, Mackenzie revealed that she had a six-month affair.

“When we were married, when Broncs was a baby, I did get in a relationship with a man and that was in 2017 and he caught me and he left me, and not only did he leave but he gained full custody of the kids,” she said during the interview, seen above.

“And that was one thing he did not care to go on the Internet but I know he was really angry. And one day he came home and I decided I was never going to do that again because I saw the hurt but he wasn’t giving me what I needed in a man, so I found it in someone else.”

Then, in November of last year, Mackenzie claimed that Josh had an affair with her cousin not long after her mom passed away, according to The Sun.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, according to the outlet, Mackenzie wrote, “Obviously the world knows Josh had an affair last year, and then months later repurposed promising he changed and got ‘saved.’… To find out that one week after my mom died ‘when he started leaving and changing his behavior’ to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3am… Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley.”

Mackenzie McKee: ‘He’s Shown Me a Lot of Grace in Things’

In January 2021, just months after Mackenzie admitted she had cheated for six months and then called out Josh for cheating with her cousin, In Touch asked the “Teen Mom” star the status of the McKees’ relationship.

Mackenzie replied, “We never got remarried, but he also never signed the divorce papers… We haven’t had that discussion, but I think I’m really turning to kids right now and kind of focusing on where their happiness is as a mom and putting what I want aside.”

She added, “I think Josh really wants me right now … after he made mistakes… But he’s also [shown] me a lot of grace in things after he found out about me. He got mad for one day and never spoke of it again.”

Based on Mackenzie’s recent Instagram posts, it appears the couple is going strong today.