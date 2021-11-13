Mackenzie McKee ‘Played the Victim’ in Leaked Texts

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee was accused of twisting the truth went she went on Instagram live on November 12, 2021, to slam an ad agency firm that some “Teen Mom” post stories from. She didn’t call them out by name, but referred to the stories they write as “clickbait.”

After reading texts shared by fan account Teen Mom Chatter — which were supposedly between McKee and the ad agency — some fans inferred the “Teen Mom OG” star was being “dramatic” about the situation and “played the victim” when she went on Instagram live to tell her version of events.

“We have a story about how u revealed ur brother died. If u post as a bio link swipe up snap Twitter I can do $500 flat,” one of the texts said.

“I unfortunately deactivated my Twitter and I am under contract to Not change the link in bio on Instagram,” McKee answered, per the texts. “I mean I can ask it just makes cells [sic] for my business to drop a lot.”

The company then told McKee what the title and caption would read, which bothered the mother-of-three. They wanted it to say versions of “#RIP My Brother Died </3 #LinkInBio.”

McKee was not pleased: “I understand this is a business and I hate that I’m so hard to work with I really do but I’m already under a lot of fire and I don’t think my family is going to like this.”

According to the leaked texts — that claim to be between McKee and the company — the exchange ended with the agency saying they will work out the problems in the future.

“OK maybe just pass then enevermind [sic],” they said. “We’ll just let others post it — we’ll figure something out eventually.”

Heavy reached out to Relic Agency, Inc., to confirm if the texts were authentic but didn’t immediately hear back.

After Reading the Texts, Fans Said McKee Was Dramatic

After watching McKee’s live stream and reading the leaked texts, fans on Instagram said McKee might have been altering the events that went down to make herself look better.

“I kinda felt bad for her when I watched her live but now I’m literally never believing anything that comes out of her mouth,” reads one of the most popular comments on Teen Mom Chatter’s post. “She is pretty amazing at flipping things & making herself look like a victim.”

“I mean I think the company is being kinda heartless about it but she’s willing to do an article about her dead brother so she can’t complain,” another fan noted. “I think she shouldn’t have allowed it at all.”

Some viewers said McKee has a tendency to blow things out of proportion. “I have said this for a long time, Mackenzie is dramatic,” they said. “She just has to take a small thing and blow it up into a theater play.”

McKee Said It Was ‘Evil & Toxic’ to Share Stories About Her Brother’s Death

McKee’s brother, Mike, died 15 years ago when he suffered from a fatal blood clot when he was 55 years old. He had down syndrome and was adopted by McKee’s parents — Brad and Angie Douthit — after his own parents died when he was 37 years old.

McKee talked about her brother in her book and brought him up again via Instagram stories on November 11, 2021, which is where the “clickbait” stories sourced their material.

“This clickbait stuff is not okay. It’s toxic and it’s evil and it’s spreading lies about each other. It is not a good way to make money,” McKee said on November 12, 2021. “How do you think this makes me feel? You’re talking about my dead brother.”

