Mackenzie McKee Responds to Being Accused of Racism

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee responded after she was “called out” by fans for referring to Black women as “colored.” Last week she slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to ascend to the vice presidency.

The star said she didn’t support Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican man and an Indian woman. It blew Mackenzie’s mind that out of “all the amazing colored women in this world,” Harris is the one who is “making history.”

The mother-of-three has not apologized for her offensive comments but reacted after she received backlash for her criticism of Harris. “Growth is being called out and learning from my mistake, even if I meant no harm versus making excuses for myself and justifying it,” she tweeted, according to Teen Mom Tea.

Mackenzie has since disabled the comments section on her Instagram page, but she responded to fans individually who under Teen Mom Tea’s post about her Twitter statement. She told at least two fans who dragged her “you are right.”

One netizen bashed Mackenzie for not extending a mea culpa. “But she has yet to publicly apologize on her platforms? Nope,” the fan wrote.

The Oklahoma native said she was open to having an open dialogue so she could understand the hurt she caused better. “I know also I can’t learn something overnight,” Mackenzie said. “Anyone willing to get on the phone with me and having a genuine conversation with me to help me understand do better I would love.”

Mackenzie Deleted Her Facebook Post About Harris

Mackenzie’s post about Harris was on her Facebook page for nearly a week before it triggered blowback, but once people started to call her out she scrubbed it from her page.

She had originally shared a message that was written by another netizen and then added her own words in the comment section. “Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models,” part of the post read. “Kamala Harris is not one of them.”

Mackenzie has not responded to calls for her to be fired. In the past, MTV has terminated people who made offensive comments. Former Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge was released from the series after past-racist tweets surfaced. Even though she was let go from the show, her partner Cory Wharton continues to film with MTV on Teen Mom OG and The Challenge.

‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Cheyenne Floyd Might Have Shaded Mackenzie

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd was accused of potentially shading Mackenzie with one of her tweets. She didn’t refer to the Florida resident specifically, but she did say that “ignorance” was spreading.

“It’s time to have a conversation, a [forum,] something to educate and enlighten because the ignorance is pervasive,” she tweeted on January 30, two days after Mackenzie’s comments went viral.

One of the top commenters suggested her post was about Mackenzie. “Girl I just know you tired of these ‘I’m sorry, I was educated five minutes ago’ a** castmates,” they wrote.

READ NEXT: Mackenzie McKee Admits to Making ‘Poor Decisions’ After Family Tragedy