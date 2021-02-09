Teen Mom Fans Blast Mackenzie McKee for Pandemic Activity

Some Teen Mom fans were disheartened when they found out where Mackenzie McKee celebrated her daughter’s birthday during the coronavirus pandemic. The MTV personality took her family to The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando for Jaxie’s seventh birthday over the weekend. Netizens in a Reddit thread accused Mackenzie of being “dumb” and “selfish” when she posted about the trip via Instagram on February 8.

Upon receiving the criticism, Mackenzie said she was unsure how her “droppings” could have harmed other people who also decided to go to the water park. “I guess my question is.. If my droppings at a water park can spread covid, why are people who are scared of it or high risk [at] a water park anyways?”

Naysayers on Reddit were not kind to Mackenzie. “Mack McKee’s reply to a comment on a pic she posted of her & Josh at a water park—I am SCREAMING over ‘droppings’ is she a mouse?!” the title of the thread reads. “And somehow that’s not even the dumbest part of this hot take of hers.”

“Oh, so she’s the type who doesn’t understand that water park employees are people. Jesus this level of stupid and selfish angers me,” one person wrote. “I hate that she has as many kids as she does.”

Another added: “She’s so dumb and selfish. Of course, she would say ‘droppings,’ she has so many gross incidents. She’s definitely the type to go to a pool with diarrhea/stomach trouble.”

“How do people with this lack of critical reasoning skills actually make it through a day?” a third wrote. “I mean this is straight-up dumb.”

Mackenzie Said Jaxie Will ‘Change the World’

In her original post about her daughter, the mother-of-three celebrated her only girl. She and her husband Josh have three children together: Jaxie and then sons Broncs and Gannon.

“Today my Jaxie girl turned 7. We had a wonderful weekend at the grove resort in Orlando with her two girlfriends,” she wrote. “She is growing into such an amazing girl and I know one day she will change the world.”

In a second post about Jaxie’s birthday weekend, Mackenzie posed for a picture with Josh. The two have a tumultuous relationship but have since worked things out after she accused Josh of cheating with her cousin, Ashley.

“Sharing more because this weekend was a blast,” she said. “Thankful for the memories.”

Mackenzie Received Backlash for Calling Black Women ‘Colored’

Mackenzie, 26, is no stranger to controversy. Viewers called for her to be fired after she referred to Black women as “colored.” She had been criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican man and Indian woman, and then first woman of color to ascend to the vice presidency.

Mackenzie was surprised that out of “all the amazing colored women in this world,” Harris is the one who is “making history.”

The Oklahoma native later apologized for her comments. “I’m thankful for being called out so I can learn, grow, do and be better,” she said.

“Those articles are so far off of who I am,” Mackenzie continued. “And my sincere apology is owed to anyone I hurt because that is not who I am or my intentions.”

To find out what happens next, don't miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

