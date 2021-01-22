Mackenzie McKee Admits To Making ‘Poor Decisions’ After Tragedy

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee admitted to being in a “dark place” after experiencing a tragedy. Mackenzie suffered the devastating loss of her mother, Angie Douthit, who died from stage 4 brain cancer in December 2019 after a tough 2-year battle. Mackenzie, who has three children with husband Josh McKee, admitted that her mental health was suffering after her mother’s untimely death.

“I literally was so low in life that I needed a change,” she told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview ahead of the new season of Teen Mom OG. “There was no getting lower, it was so bad, so dark, that I couldn’t physically and mentally even get out of bed most days.”

In addition to losing her mother, Mackenzie’s relationship with Josh also wasn’t doing well. She started drinking and using substances to cope and she started going on dating apps.

“I was just making really poor decisions, obviously, with drinking, with partying again, with seeing guys I shouldn’t have been. And then when I wasn’t around anyone, I would just take enough medicine to just knock me out because being coherent was too painful,” Mackenzie admitted to the publication. “So I had to walk away from every single bit of that and find myself again. And that’s why I wanted to come to Florida alone.”

Florida Helped Turn Her Life Around

Moving to Florida was the change in Mackenzie’s life that she needed.

“When I arrived and sat down and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Mackenzie recalled to In Touch Weekly. “Like, I am absolutely coming out of that hole I never saw light at the end.”

Mackenzie, who shares 9-year-old son Gannon, 6-year-old daughter Jaxie, and 4-year-old son Broncs with Josh, has been open about her move to Florida on social media. The Oklahoma native has posted various photos of her family at the beach, along with updates that included Josh.

Josh & Mackenzie Are Back Together

Things haven’t been easy for Josh and Mackenzie’s relationship, but the couple is still trying to make their relationship work. In her most recent Instagram post, the MTV personality shared a professional photo of her and her husband.

“When the best photographer around needs a model couple,” she wrote. “Well hot dang we ain’t as ugly as I thought.” The Oklahoma native disabled the comments under the picture.

In a January 7 post, Mackenzie talked about experiencing anxiety over the past few days, but a carefree bike ride outside with her husband helped alleviate her worries.

“We had no clue where we were going. We got lost in the wilderness of Florida and it was AMAZING,” she wrote. “Didn’t come in contact with anyone and got fresh air, vitamin D, and physical activity. We discovered trails, swimming holes, YOU NAME IT.”

The star added that she had “no stress, no electronics, no worries.”

“Get out with your family and get lost in God’s love and creation,” Mackenzie wrote. “You can do it and stay safe.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it premieres Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Accused of Endangering One of Her Daughters