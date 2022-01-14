Fans Suspect Mackenzie McKee Was Fired From ‘TMOG’

Fans suspected “Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee might have been released from her contract with MTV after she accused the network of lying to her. The star posted a series of messages on social media and briefly deleted her account.

McKee has a history of being tactless online.

She accused co-star Cheyenne Floyd of leaving her out of “Teen Mom Family Reunion” and this was after she got upset with Floyd for not saying “I love you” back after McKee referred to Vice President Kamala Harris — the first woman and the first woman of color to ascend the vice presidency — as a “colored” woman.

Before deleting her Instagram page, McKee claimed it was MTV who “lied” to her about the spinoff.

“My inbox is flooded with overwhelming messages and social media has been a rough go this week,” she wrote. “What people don’t understand is that I am not hurt one single I am not a part of something. But what does hurt, is that MTV lied to me about it all. And I had to find out via social media. That is 100% not the OGs fault and they had absolutely no say so.”

McKee then took the blame for escalating the situation.

“If I could go back and do things different I would. I truly tried way to [sic] hard to fix my mistake and a certain someone never once deserved to be brought into this mess of mine,” she said, referring to Floyd. “Love me or hate me, none of us deserve to be lied to by creative. This entire situation was blown up for over a year now and I take blame for how it all went down.”

“My intentions [sic] where [sic] never for this to end how it did,” the mother-of-three continued. “And I would never guess being the new girl would end like this.”

McKee offered one last apology.

“Learning to stop reading comments sent my way and acting on them or letting them affect my mental health has been challenging,” she said.

“I have been so frustrated with people comparing mistakes,” the Oklahoma native continued. “But my final words are simply an apology to everyone involved in my mess. Because of me, and I never meant harm or pain on anyone.”

Fans Suspected McKee Was Cut from ‘Teen Mom OG’

Fans on Reddit took into consideration what McKee posted, and wrote that BodyByMac star was likely released from her contract with MTV following her social media rants.

“She’s fired,” one person wrote.

Some people weren’t clear about McKee’s statements.

“I’m confused,” they said. “Is she referring to being fired (which idk if that’s true or not yet) or is she talking about not being invited to the reunion trip?”

“Sounds like she got canned and is blaming MTV ?… Either way every explanation she has always sounds like an excuse to me,” a third social media user wrote. “Trying to fix it means you say sorry and then try to learn from it grow and change and then STFU about it.”

Jade Cline & Floyd Said Everyone Was Invited

After the first episode of “Teen Mom Family Reunion” aired, some of the cast took to social media to answer questions from fans. One popular query was if all the cast members from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” were asked to film in San Diego.

According to Jade Cline and Floyd, all the moms received an offer.

“To my knowledge, every mom got an invite to come,” Cline wrote, per Teen Mom Chatter.

“Everyone was invited,” Floyd confirmed on her page.

