Fired MTV Star Deletes Tweet About Being a Disease

Former “Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee blasted MTV and her co-stars after it was announced that “TMOG” and “Teen Mom 2” would be combining into one show: “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“Recovering from a death, marriage problems, and what mtv and the OGS did to me back to back has been a rough go honestly,” McKee tweeted. “I wish it was still about sharing the struggle of being a teen mom.”

McKee’s mother, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019 after battling stage 4 brain cancer for nearly two years.

McKee then bashed “Teen Mom” executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman. She shared his tweet, which read: “Being ‘anti-racist’ starts by admitting ‘whiteness’ is a disease.”

McKee interpreted Freeman’s message to mean that she was ill: “Also the man who has decided I no longer belong on the show. Has also decided I am a disease. Like what?”

She later deleted these messages, but screenshots of the exchange still live on Reddit.

McKee has a history of making offensive comments. She found herself embroiled in a scandal after she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman. Her comments kicked off a battle between herself and former co-star Cheyenne Floyd, which was never resolved.

McKee Admitted to Cheating on Her Husband, Josh

McKee has been open about the transgressions that occurred in her marriage. Both she and her husband, Josh McKee, admitted to having affairs. McKee famously accused her cousin of hooking up with Josh McKee after Angie Douthit died in 2019, though she later took back the allegation.

McKee maintained that cheating has made her marriage stronger.

“Josh and I went through ha patch where we took a break and both stepped out in our marriage,” she wrote via Instagram stories.

McKee claimed MTV filmed them admitting to the affairs, but only aired Josh’s segment.

“Had my husband just went off and cheated while my a** was faithful, I can promise I would have left,” she said. “But I’m honestly happy we went through that time because it only made us realize we are each other’s people and now we laugh about it all. My marriage is happier than most ‘picture perfect’ marriages I see around me.”

What We Know About ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

As some of the “Teen Mom” stars enter their 30s, MTV wants to continue to follow their journey. That’s where “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” comes into play.

“The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood,” MTV wrote in a press release. “Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young.”

“For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together,” they added.

Appearing in the new series are cast members like Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus.