‘Teen Mom’ Writes Heartbreaking Christmas Message: ‘Without My Kids’

Former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Douthit McKee felt “empty” on Christmas. Her three children — Gannon, 11; Jaxie, 8 and Broncs, 6 — presumably spent the holiday with their father, Josh McKee. Douthit announced their divorce in July after 12 years together.

“Christmas is not only without my mama. But now without my kids and I simply feel empty,” she tweeted on December 24. “But I’d choose this hard over the hard I was living in my marriage any day.”

Douthit’s mother, Angie, died in 2019 after battling stage 4 brain cancer. She was 50.

The following day, Douthit was able to reconnect with her kids. She posted a photo of herself with her three children in front of a decorated tree.

“A wonderful ending to Christmas. Thank you God,” Douthit wrote via Instagram on December 25.

The former “Teen Mom” star shared another photo, this was showed herself with her dad and her three siblings. “Last post because my heart is so full,” she penned.

Douthit Said She’s ‘Sad’ With How ‘Teen Mom’ Turned Out

The Oklahoma native took a swipe at “Teen Mom,” claiming the reality TV show promoted bullying.

Douthit was cut from the show in 2021 after sparring with Cheyenne Floyd after Douthit referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman.

“A lot of hards I once lived actually are better than the one I live today. It’s been hard busting my a** to make money instead of getting money from a show,” she tweeted on December 24. “But it was harder the peace it took from me and watching all the bullying they promote now. Makes me sad actually.”

Douthit finished her posts on a positive note.

“However…. Merry Christmas Eve everyone. May 2023 bring all of us happiness, humbleness, joy, love and peace,” she said. “Live how you want, love who you want, and always be kind.”

Douthit Hinted She Has a Boyfriend

Douthit said she didn’t want to date anyone after ending her marriage to McKee, but the mother-of-three might have gone back on her word.

She tweeted a photo of herself with another man, but only included a portion of his face in the snap. Some social media users called the move a “soft launch,” when someone only gives the public a little bit of information about the person they’re dating.

“Listen… I know I done said I’m staying single for a year. But I lie sometimes and …..,” she tweeted on December 14.

Douthit was rumored to be dating Dimitri, one of her friends in September, but she maintained it was a platonic relationship.

She clarified on Twitter: “When the guy who likes you post a 10-second clip on the Tok that went viral and now he’s tiktok famous and everyone thinks your a couple when you are indeed SINGLE!”

In a video on TikTok, Douthit maintained she’s living her best life.

“Everything that has happened for the past five years is starting to make sense,” she said. “God has allowed everything to fold into place so I can be here at rock bottom and find true happiness. So now my life begins.”