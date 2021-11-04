Mackenzie McKee Reveals She Was Kicked Out of Rental

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee wasn’t expecting to have to go house hunting so soon. The mother-of-three thought the lease on her Sarasota, Florida, rental was up at the end of October, but it was actually September 30.

More, McKee had been expecting to extend her lease for another 90 days — the landlord told her that was an option when she moved in on October 1, 2020 — but he actually had someone else who was lined up to take over the property.

“I have so much to catch you guys up on,” McKee said in an Instagram stories update, recorded by The Sun.

Though McKee still owned her house in Oklahoma, they were renting it out as an Airbnb.

“Our lease was up — we own a home in Oklahoma, it’s an Airbnb — and we were renting [in Sarasota]. We knew our lease was coming up but we also thought we could extend it because that’s what we were originally told,” McKee said. “So on the first day of the month [September 1, 2021] We’re basically told you guys need to be out on the 30th.”

“we knew we didn’t want to rent again,” she said about herself and her husband, Josh. “We were going to use that time until the end of December to get pre-approved, to go house hunting. The market’s crazy.”

McKee Feared She Would Be ‘Homeless’

When they realized they weren’t going to have that much time to find a house, McKee worried about where she, her husband and their three kids were going to live. She tried to find a one-month rental, but there wasn’t much available.

The properties that were in her price range were more than one hour away from where she worked and where the kids go to school. Some of the homes available near Sarasota cost $10,000 per month, McKee said. “There was nothing,” she added.

“When we were told that, I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re going to be homeless in 30 days and I’m not moving back to Oklahoma. I work here,’” she said. “So I put my Oklahoma house on the market and it sold in five days.”

McKee admitted the whole situation has been “stressful but exciting.” During the past month, she went to Los Angeles to film the contentious “Teen Mom OG” reunion, and back to Oklahoma to pack up her house there.

Ultimately, things turned out for the best. McKee was able to find a home that she and her husband liked and their offer was accepted.

While they wait for their paperwork on the new house to go through, the McKees are living at Sun and Fun Trailer Park Sarasota.

“It’s actually like a vacation spot and it’s super awesome,” she said in her YouTube video. “Honestly guys, this place is awesome.”

McKee said her friend tipped her off about the trailer park, saying there’s a waterpark and a ton of fun activities for the kids.

“I called them and they had one trailer available and I’m like, ‘Boom!’ Take my money,” she said.

McKee said living in the park turned out to be “such a blessing” because it’s 10 minutes from the kids’ school and her work.

“We love this place,” the “Teen Mom OG” star added. “I would literally buy a place here to come and stay on vacation. It is so fun.”

