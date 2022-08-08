‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Scary Medical Issue

A “Teen Mom” star, revealed on Twitter there was a time she almost died due to not being able to afford medication.

Mackenzie McKee, who suffers from type 1 diabetes, took to Twitter to slam insulin prices and share her story.

Mackenzie McKee Says She ‘Almost’ Died Due to Lack of Insulin & No Way to Buy It: ‘I Can Tell They Ain’t Cried at the Pharmacy Scared They Gonna DIE’

People have died. Literally died because they make insulin not affordable. Almost happened to me. True story https://t.co/tWd1eUfUdn — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) August 8, 2022

On August 7, she tweeted a list of Republican politicians who “blocked a $35 cap on insulin” an issue that’s important to her. With the list she wrote, “I can tell they ain’t cried at the pharmacy scared they gonna DIE cause they had kids to feed and couldn’t fork out $800 this is disappointing.”

“People have died,” McKee tweeted in response to a comment on her insulin post on August 8. “Literally died because they make insulin not affordable. Almost happened to me. True story.”

She didn’t reveal further details about when the incident occurred or how she was able to survive.

McKee Says Being Type 1 Diabetic Affected Her Life on TV: ‘I’d Start Acting out, & I’d Look Like a Little Brat on TV’

McKee has been outspoken about her diagnosis, which happened when she was just 11 years old. In 2018, she released a rap track that highlighted her illness.

“I was 11 years old,” McKee told Healthline of the early years of her disease. “Looking back, I think I was diagnosed earlier in grade school because I was sick and so, so skinny. I couldn’t pay attention in class, was always getting shaky, and just don’t remember my childhood… it was kind of a blur.”

Her illness even affected her time on MTV.

“Sometimes, it’s on TV where they want to get cute scenes of me and my friends eating s’mores… and I’m like, ‘OK.’ Then I eat the s’more and I’m sick,” she told the outlet. “And when you’re at 400, you don’t want cameras in your face. Then I’d start acting out, and I’d look like a little brat on TV. So yes, some things were just hard for me ‘growing up’ in the spotlight for that short time. And I tried to stay off social media and not read what people were saying about me, but that was tough. And then I would, and I would just get so upset that I would cry to the point where I was shaking and screwing up my blood sugars. It was not a healthy way to live.”

In 2020 she posted about how diabetes affected a marathon she was running.

“It was my 4th one to complete and one of my worst times ?. . The first half I did amazing, then my sugars started taking a dip and I ate then realized I needed to eat more. After mile 9 I started truly slowing down to a embarrassing pace?” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “My sugars were just not having it. But I finished.”

Just last month McKee revealed she had split from her husband in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone,” she wrote according to E! News. “Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done…It’s time for me to find my happy.”

