Fans Call for Mackenzie McKee to Join ‘The Challenge’

Fitness has long been a part of former “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 3” cast member Mackenzie McKee’s life, with the MTV star owning her own online coaching business, Body by Mac.

After opening up about some fitness challenges the reality star has given herself for the coming months, fans became vocal about their interest in seeing McKee compete on MTV’s competition show “The Challenge”, which puts its contestants through tough physical and mental competitions for a chance to win the prize pot at the end of the season, with cast members being eliminated week-by-week until the finale.

Fans Want Mackenzie McKee Back on Their Screens

McKee shared a May 5 Instagram post with a “Recap of April,” writing in the caption, “In April I signed up for the dopey Challenge ❤️” along with her other accomplishments and happy moments (including visiting with a friend, reading, and going to the beach).

The Dopey Challenge is part of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. Named for the “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” character, the Dopey Challenge has runners completing all four races during Marathon Weekend, including a 5k, a 10k, a half marathon, and a full marathon, for a total of 48.6 miles run by the weekend’s end. The prizes for completing the challenge are four Individual Events Medals, a Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge Medal (Goofy’s Race and a Half is another challenge to complete only the marathon and half marathon), as well as a Dopey Challenge Medal.

While many of Mackenzie’s followers wished her luck, one admitted that they didn’t know what the Dopey Challenge was, and thought McKee was referencing the MTV series, commenting, “Aww man I thought you meant ‘THE Challenge’ but now that I think about it, You would kick ass on ‘The Challenge’. Athletic af, marathon runner, flexible, small but fierce and I’m sure you would have heart fighting for your kids. And apparently [past contestant] Kyle has diabetes according to what Zach said on a podcast about him shoving his meds up his ass then running up a mountain so THAT’S NOT A LIMITATION!! Who do the fans talk to about this?! #TheChallengeByMack #letsgo”.

Another fan commented on McKee’s post from May 11 with a similar plea. In her post, McKee recapped a run she went on while training for the Dopey Challenge, and gave a warning to any runners who, like her, have type 1 diabetes.

“This 10 mile run felt AMAZING, until it didn’t. Diabetics, always run with food 😭 I started [with blood sugar levels] at 250 and ended at 55. It’s rare I get to enjoy chocolate pie though 💁🏼‍♀️” McKee captioned the post.

“I really feel like you should go on MTV the challenge” one fan commented on this post, with a response from another user reading, “MTV doesn’t deserve her after how they took advantage of her mom’s storyline and then ditched her,” referring to McKee’s other Angie, whose battle with lung cancer was documented on “Teen Mom”.

Mackenzie McKee Shares Tips for Fellow Diabetics

McKee often shares her journey with type 1 diabetes on social media and provides advice and lessons she’s learned with fellow diabetics. On May 3, McKee shared a video giving information about the insulin shots she takes routinely to help her diabetes, and fans were very grateful for the awareness the star was spreading.

“Wow, I appreciate you educating us on this disease and giving us a sneak peek into your day to day routine. You have the best attitude about it, and I know it must inspire so many others who live with this!” one fan commented, which prompted McKee to respond, “Aw this means so much: it was years of accepting it. It’s not going away so I’ve learned to embrace the things I can’t control”.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Welcomes New Baby Boy