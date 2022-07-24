Married ‘Teen Mom’ Star Complains About the ‘Dating World’

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie McKee hinted she was a single woman after she posted a series of cryptic messages on social media.

Firstly, she shared a video on TikTok of her folding laundry. She made it a duet, so the second side of the video featured a group of women giving her applause. “I finally walked away,” McKee wrote on the video.

Though it seemed like she was talking about walking away from her marriage to Josh McKee, the Oklahoma native played coy in the comments.

“Y’all use your imagination 🥰,” she wrote. “I’ll spill if this hits a few Mill 😜.”

Some people assumed she was talking about leaving “Teen Mom” after she was fired from the series. McKee, 27, wasn’t invited to join “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when MTV merged “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” in May.

“Still wearing her ring 💍 I see 👀 maybe the show ? 🤔” one fan asked. But McKee seemed to insist the video had to do with her relationship status, writing, “Dis my mamas ring.”

McKee’s mother, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019 after battling stage 4 brain cancer for two years. She was 50 years old.

Douthit championed McKee’s marriage, imploring her to stay married to Josh even though they were having relationship problems.

“You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” Douthit said in a March 2020 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” which aired before her death. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

The McKees have three children together: 10-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie and 5-year-old Broncs.

McKee Hinted She Was Dating Again

Fueling rumors McKee and her husband split, the mother-of-three tweeted about dipping her toes into the dating pool.

“27 and living life for the very first time,” she wrote on July 20, sharing three pictures of herself partying with her friends.

“The dating world is wack guys,” McKee tweeted on July 23. “these men out here playin’. Ive been out of this game for wayyy too long.”

Josh McKee hasn’t responded to his wife’s cryptic posts, but he was spotted without his wedding ring when he posted a shirtless bathroom selfie to Instagram on July 22.

“The pain is worth the growth!!!” he wrote.

The McKees Have Separated Before

If the McKees are separated, it would be far from the first time.

Both Josh and Mackenzie McKee admitted to having relationships outside of their marriage, though Mackenzie McKee blamed MTV for painting Josh out to be the bad person.

“Josh and I went through ha patch where we took a break and both stepped out in our marriage,” she wrote in April 2022 via Instagram stories.

“Had my husband just went off and cheated while my a** was faithful, I can promise I would have left,” she continued. “But I’m honestly happy we went through that time because it only made us realize we are each other’s people and now we laugh about it all. My marriage is happier than most ‘picture perfect’ marriages I see around me.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” doesn’t have a release date just yet.