Fired ‘Teen Mom’ Star Worries Fans With ‘Sad’ Post

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie McKee posted a worrying tweet on June 19, with fans beseeching her to get help.

“I’d like to just go be with my mom…” she tweeted.

McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, died in December 2019 after two years of battling stage 4 brain cancer. She was 50 years old. Douthit was a supporter of her daughter’s tumultuous relationship with her husband, Josh McKee.

The volatile couple — who has been married since 2013 — has three children together: 10-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie and 5-year-old Broncs.

McKee’s tweet sparked dozens of responses from fans, with some people asking the “Teen Mom” alum to seek treatment from Dr. Drew Pinsky, the celebrity psychologist who hosts the “Teen Mom” reunions.

“@drdrew please reach out and see if she needs help.. we don’t need her kids growing up feeling the way she does!!!” one social media user wrote.

But McKee didn’t think Pinsky would want to offer his assistance. “Haha mtv threw me in the trash. This is a joke if you think him or them care for my well being,” McKee answered.

McKee wasn’t promoted to the new “Teen Mom” series, called “The Next Chapter,” after MTV canceled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” She feuded with her co-star stars — namely Cheyenne Floyd — after she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman.

The concerned fan urged McKee to go to counseling. “I’m sorry that happened but I really hope you seek help from someone. You can’t hold it all in and one day just burst,” they said.

McKee, 27, confirmed she would reach out to someone. “I will be getting Help soon thank you for your love and support,” she wrote.

Fans on Reddit Agreed McKee Needed Help

McKee’s messages were posted to Reddit, where dozens of fans agreed the mother-of-three should get treatment.

“This is sad. Hope she’s ok. Genuinely,” one person wrote.

“This is sad. She’s in a crappy marriage and depression can be a comorbidity with type 1 diabetes. I hope she gets the help she needs 🙏,” a second Reddit user agreed.

Some fans were dubious Pinsky would be able to help McKee. “She’s a racist a**hole but she’s right: MTV and dr Drew do not give a f*** about her. (Or any of them),” they penned.

McKee Said Life Without MTV Was ‘Rough’

McKee admitted that things weren’t easy for her after she was let go from “Teen Mom.”

“Recovering from a death, marriage problems, and what mtv and the OGS did to me back to back has been a rough go honestly,” McKee tweeted in May 2022.“I wish it was still about sharing the struggle of being a teen mom.”

Infidelity has been one of the “marriage problems” Josh and Mackenzie McKee have had to deal with in their marriage.

The Oklahoma native — who relocated her family to Sarasota, Florida — admitted that she and her husband both stepped out of their marriage.

“Josh and I went through a patch where we took a break and both stepped out in our marriage,” she wrote via Instagram stories.

She claimed MTV only showed her husband’s transgressions.

“Had my husband just went off and cheated while my a** was faithful, I can promise I would have left,” she said. “But I’m honestly happy we went through that time because it only made us realize we are each other’s people and now we laugh about it all. My marriage is happier than most ‘picture perfect’ marriages I see around me.”