PHOTO: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Posts Bikini Pic After Reaming Cast

“Teen Mom” alum Mackenzie McKee came through with a different message after she reamed out her co-stars for acting like she “didn’t exist.”

The Florida resident was nixed from the new show, called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” and called out the cast members for not inviting her to their latest get-together. A few days after she went off on social media, the mother-of-three said she had “no complaints.”

McKee paired those two words with a bikini picture via Instagram, where she laid back on a chaise. The Oklahoma native looked away and smiled widely.

She uploaded some new videos to her Instagram stories, which showed her taking care of her kids. She carried around some dolls while her kids and their friends rode their bikes and ran a $1 lemonade stand.

“I came to pick up my daughter’s friend for the day. She’s so extra. I’m always carrying stuff. She’s like hold my baby, hold my bag,” McKee explained. “I have a diaper bag back there for the baby.”

McKee deleted her tweets about MTV and the cast of “Teen Mom,” and posted a new message. “I talk big game for someone who has to tip toe around the 5 ft end of the pool so I won’t drown,” the message read.

Catelynn Baltierra & Briana DeJesus Posted Group Pictures

It appeared the “Teen Mom” girls were filming “The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a premiere date, after Catelynn Baltierra and Briana DeJesus shared some pictures of their getaway via Instagram.

McKee, who has since deleted her tweets, talked about her dismay online.

“I’m an hour away and they act like I don’t even exist and can’t explain to my lawyer why. So that stings 🤣😭,” McKee, who lives in Sarasota, Florida, tweeted on June 26, per Teen Mom Talk.

McKee wasn’t the only “Teen Mom” alum who didn’t join. Also not in attendance were Kailyn Lowry, who quit the franchise last month, and Ashley Jones, who is still a part of the series but said she was unable to make the trip.

Included in the spinoff are Jade Cline, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, DeJesus, Baltierra, Jones, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood.

McKee Claimed MTV Wasn’t Communicating With Her

McKee said she didn’t find out that the “Teen Mom” ladies were filming without her until she saw the pictures on Instagram.

“The only thing they tell my lawyer and I quote ‘nothing against her at all, the views are just in the toilet’ so we find things out on the internet which is a huge slap in my face,” she tweeted before it was deleted, according to Teen Mom Tea.

“I just feel like I’m allowed to share my feelings, my pain, and my side without tabloids twisting it. Cancel culture is a sad world,” McKee continued. “And no one asked me my side other than Ashley. I don’t think this would hurt as bad as it does had my family not shared some very delicate times of our lives on there.”

MTV didn’t announce McKee was officially dismissed.

She found herself in hot water with fans –and some of the “Teen Mom “cast — after she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman.