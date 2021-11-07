PHOTOS: Inside Mackenzie McKee’s Trailer Park

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee revealed she was living inside a trailer park after the lease on her rental expired. She tried to find a new home to rent but was unable to secure anything in her budget that was near her work and the kids’ school.

After exasperating most of her ideas, a friend tipped McKee off about Sun-N-Fun RV Resort, a trailer park in Sarasota, Florida, that is like a resort. McKee said she and her family are enjoying their time at the vacation park and might even buy something there in the future.

According to Sun-N-Fun’s website, they offer the “ultimate vacation experience.”

“Let Sun-N-Fun host your next Sarasota camping adventure! Nestled in sunny Florida, Sun-N-Fun RV Resort is a luxury resort for all ages and all seasons,” their website says. “Widely recognized as one of the premier RV resorts in the world, and a multiple Mega Park of the Year Award winner, Sun-N-Fun is the place to be for an active winter lifestyle and summer family fun.”

The resort offers amenities like an Olympic size pool, two hot tubs, “daring” obstacle courses for the kids, dive-in movies from the pool, fishing locations miniature golf, tennis, basketball, and disc golf.

RV’s for sale at Sun-N-Fun range from $25,00 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home and up to $140,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom motorhome.

McKee Loves Living at Sun-N-Fun

During an Instagram stories update on November 6, 2021, McKee said she was “living the good life” while at a bar with her friends and her youngest son, 5-year-old Broncs.

Another photo showed her in the pool with one of her sons giving her a peck on the cheek. “Kissy boy,” she wrote. “Always be kind.”

In her third post, McKee filmed bubbles in the hot tub and added the song “Coming In Hot” by Lecrae & Andy Mineo. “I don’t do the most, but I do a lot/ I’ma make a toast ’cause we still alive,” the lyrics say.

McKee Said the Trailer Park Is a Blessing





McKee gushed over Sun-N-Fun RV Resort during a YouTube video about her stay.

“Honestly guys, this place is awesome,” she said. “I called them and they had one trailer available and I’m like, ‘Boom!’ Take my money.”

The experience turned out to be “such a blessing” because the trailer park is 10 minutes from the kids’ school and her work.

“We love this place,” the “Teen Mom OG” star added. “I would literally buy a place here to come and stay on vacation. It is so fun.”

McKee worried she would be “homeless” after she struggled to find housing after her rental expired.

We knew our lease was coming up but we also thought we could extend it because that’s what we were originally told,” the mother-of-three said. “So on the first day of the month [September 1, 2021] We’re basically told you guys need to be out on the 30th.”

McKee and her husband Josh were hoping they could stay in the rental until December so they had time to house hunt.

“We knew we didn’t want to rent again,” she said. “We were going to use that time until the end of December to get pre-approved, to go house hunting. The market’s crazy.”

