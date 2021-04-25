Mackenzie McKee Takes Jab at Costar Amid Racism Scandal

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee apologized for using a racial slur in anticipation of part two of the season nine reunion. Mackenzie also blamed MTV for painting her as a racist and claimed that costar Cheyenne Floyd, who has been championing civil rights, stopped talking to her after she referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman.

“My mouth has been forced shut for a long time and I feel like I deserve to get to use my voice,” Mackenzie said on Instagram live, as noted by The Sun.

Mackenzie’s conversation with Cheyenne didn’t go as planned. “I talked to Cheyenne and I thought things were going to be amazing but it was just a downward spiral from there,” she said. “We need to get rid of the racism and racial injustice but I’m not racist. Cancel culture is too big, we’re canceling people left and right.”

Cheyenne didn’t cut Mackenzie any slack. “Her message back was ‘I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to day one of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin,‘” Mackenzie recalled. “So if she hates me, that’s fine. That’s fine because I said something ignorant, but I messaged and told her that I love her.”

“I said ‘I love you, I want to hold your hand and do this together with you.’ But she decided right then and there she’s done with me,” the mother-of-three continued. “Cut me off.”

Cheyenne Tweeted ‘Ignorance Is Pervasive’ After Mackenzies Controversial Comment

Mackenzie slammed Harris — the first woman and first woman of color to ascend to the vice presidency– after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office in January. Mackenzie said she was shocked that out of “all the amazing colored women in this world,” Harris is the one who is “making history.”

Cheyenne didn’t directly shade Mackenzie, though she tweeted that ignorance was on the rise days after Mackenzie’s comments went viral. “It’s time to have a conversation, a [forum,] something to educate and enlighten because the ignorance is pervasive,” she tweeted on January 30.

Mackenzie battled calls for her to be fired from the series, just like Taylor Selfridge was fired after past racist tweets resurfaced. Cory Wharton has continued to appear on Teen Mom OG, but Taylor was not permitted to film with him. That also meant viewers missed out on his second daughter, Mila Mae.

Mackenzie Blamed ‘Teen Mom’ For Portraying Her in a Bad Light

Before she went on Instagram live, Mackenzie issued a series of tweets where she simultaneously apologized for her offensive comment and blamed MTV for depicting her as being racist.

“I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode. It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am,” she tweeted. “For 3 weeks I was bullied into not being able to say a true apology from my heart on my platform (which was the right thing to do).”

“They wanted to control how it was portrayed,” Mackenzie continued. “I should have not cared about my spot on the show and cared about doing what was truly right and that was to come on here and talk about who wrong and ignorant I was with a word mix up. Words hurt, and I’m sorry and growing.”

Mackenzie claimed to be an anti-racist ally. “I do not stand for racism and Never have. I’ve learned so much and every one of us need to open our eyes,” the Oklahoma native tweeted. “I’m truly sorry for what I once said. I love you all and if my mom was here, she would have 100% wanted me to take accountability and do what’s right.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss part two of the Teen Mom OG season nine reunion when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

