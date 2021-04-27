Teen Mom Star Pens Obscure Tweet Amid Racism Controversy

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee came under fire in January after fans discovered a controversial Facebook post she wrote about Vice President Kamala Harris. The message came after Harris — the first woman and first woman of color to become vice president — was sworn into office.

The star later apologized for using a racial slur, but she later claimed that MTV tried to keep her quiet for weeks. Mackenzie also reached out to costar Cheyenne Floyd — who has been a champion of civil rights — but the conversation didn’t go well. Mackenzie claimed via her Instagram stories on April 24 that Cheyenne cut her off.

Two days after her statements on IG, Mackenzie shared a message from a netizen. “72% of all adults live within 20 miles from where they grew up. How far do you live from home? I’m 14 miles away from where grew up,” they wrote.

The Oklahoma native — who moved to Sarasota, Florida in January — penned a cryptic message to go along with her retweet. “Go out, see more, be open-minded, get uncomfortable, and live…. life is short,” she said, adding: “O God, the battle belongs to you.”

Mackenzie Said the Vice President Was a ‘Colored’ Woman

Mackenzie telling her followers to be open-minded comes after she claimed Cheyenne stopped talking to her after she referred to Harris as a “colored” woman.

“I talked to Cheyenne and I thought things were going to be amazing but it was just a downward spiral from there,” Mackenzie said during her live, per The Sun. “We need to get rid of the racism and racial injustice but I’m not racist. Cancel culture is too big, we’re canceling people left and right.”

“Her message back was ‘I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to day one of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin,‘” Mackenzie continued. “So if she hates me, that’s fine. That’s fine because I said something ignorant, but I messaged and told her that I love her.”

Mackenzie Blamed MTV for Not Issuing an Apology Sooner

Mackenzie was concerned about how she was going to come off to fans during part two of the season nine finale on April 27. She tweeted on April 24 that she would have issued a proper apology sooner, but wasn’t allowed to.

“I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode. It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am,” she tweeted. “For three weeks I was bullied into not being able to say a true apology from my heart on my platform (which was the right thing to do) because they wanted to control how it was portrayed.”

“I should have not cared about my spot on the show and cared about doing what was truly right and that was to come on here and talk about who wrong and ignorant I was with a word mix up,” Mackenzie continued. “Words hurt, and I’m sorry and growing every single day.”

Cheyenne Hasn’t Responded to Mackenzie’s Jab

While Mackenzie seemed to be taking a dig at her costar, Cheyenne did not issue a public statement. The pregnant star is expecting her second child with boyfriend Zach Davis, with the couple confirming their engagement via Instagram on April 25.

“Speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever,” she wrote. “Thank you [Zach]. I love youuuuuu!!”

“Love you more, fiancé 💙💙💙💙” Zach wrote in the comment section.

“She said yes!” he added on his page. “Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé [Cheyenne] today we celebrate a lifetime together!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss part two of the season nine reunion when Teen Mom OG airs on April 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

