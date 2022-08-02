Mackenzie McKee Tweets About ‘Secrets’ From Her Marriage

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Douthit McKee is “unleashed” and living her best life after splitting from her husband, Josh McKee.

The couple — who has three children: 10-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie and 5-year-old Broncs — has been married for nine years and together for 12 years.

“People see me unleashed and finally happy after years of hell ‘I’m worried you are gonna go downhill’ b**** why were you not worried when I was suicidal and being emotionally abused daily?” she tweeted on July 31. “I’m good and free. Never been better in fact.”

The day before her ominous message, McKee dressed as Britney Spears — wearing white parachute pants and a Barbie pink sports bra — to go out with her friends in Florida. “Single Mac dressing up as Brittney Spears and hittin the club tonight on siesta key, watch out. She’s different !” she tweeted.

McKee hasn’t been shy about sharing her post-breakup feelings, saying she dealt with “toxic pain” for 12 years.

“Welcoming any emotions that want to come in…. grief, come on baby,” the Oklahoma native tweeted on July 28. “Hurt, let’s GO. Trauma, time to feel it… like it’s time to feel them, and move on cause I’m busted through walls baby. Goodbye 12 years of toxic pain. Hello unleashed Mackenzie.”

McKee Said She Has ‘Deep Scars’

The cheer coach issued an official statement about her breakup to Celebuzz, saying that she wouldn’t trash her husband.

“The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending,” McKee told Celebuzz.

“The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another,” she said. “We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it.”

McKee Said She Wasn’t Perfect

The Florida native said she and her estranged husband could have done things differently in their marriage.

“Was I a perfect wife? No. But I’m also not pretending that Josh was a good husband,” McKee told Celebuzz.

“I gained my power back as a female who finally knows her self-worth,” she continued to Celebuzz. “And I was finally so exhausted that I was done, and anything that has hurt me these past 5 years was gone. I no longer care.”

McKee was dismissed from her gig on “Teen Mom” after MTV combined “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” in May 2022. The girls joining the new show, called “The Next Chapter,” are Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones and Jade Cline.

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska both quit “Teen Mom 2;” Farrah Abraham promised she would never return to “Teen Mom” after doing a brief stint on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Jenelle Evans was fired from the series in 2019, but rumors swirled that she might return to “Teen Mom” after she attended Briana DeJesus’ party when MTV cameras were present.

McKee bashed MTV when she was left out of the new show.

“Recovering from a death, marriage problems, and what MTV and the OGS did to me back to back has been a rough go honestly,” she tweeted on May 18.

“The Next Chapter” doesn’t have a release date yet.