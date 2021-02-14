Mackenzie McKee Says She’s ‘Stupid’ and Blasts Fans

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee was not happy when she received offensive Instagram comments after posting a picture of herself with husband Josh on Valentine’s Day. The couple has a tumultuous relationship, with both admitting to infidelity.

Their last split occurred in June 2020 after Mackenzie publicly accused Josh of cheating on her with her cousin, Ashley. Though she no longer speaks to her cousin–or that side of her family–Mackenzie and Josh have forgiven each other. The same cannot be said for Teen Mom fans.

Mackenzie asked netizens to unfollow her on social media if they didn’t support her, saying it was “super simple, free and easy.”

“I nearly forgot I am no longer aloud [sic] to post a photo with my children’s father and not turn the comments off…” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve explained this time and time again. Josh and I were separated, I was seeing someone, and my stupid cousin was giving him ‘advice’ and supposedly taking my side,” the mother-of-three continued. “I really try to stay quit [sic]. But seeing ‘you took him back after banging your cousin’ is getting ridiculous.”

Mackenzie Says She’s ‘Stupid’

Mackenzie accused followers of fabricating things about her relationship with Josh. She now maintains that when Josh was talking to her cousin late at night, it was because he was asking her for advice. She admitted that she still wasn’t “OK” with this type of communication, but that it’s not the same as physical infidelity.

“I am stupid, but damn I am not that stupid,” she wrote. “She is twice our age and although him asking her advice on ‘how to handle me when I push him away’ was not OK in my eyes, you all are making things up in your head.”

“So if you are someone who can not simply contain yourself from commenting things that are not true, please unfollow me,” Mackenzie finished. “I’d love to post family photos without you all calling me trash for being with Josh.”

Mackenzie Said Her Cousin Is ‘Dead’ to Her

Even though she’s been able to move forward with Josh, the relationship between Mackenzie and her cousin is still damaged. During an interview with Too Fab ahead of the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie revealed she was dating someone else and in a dark place after her mother, Angie Douthit died from cancer.

“I truly, in my heart, believed it was an emotional affair,” Mackenzie told the publication about Josh’s relationship with her cousin.

“And so it was a scandal that blew way out of proportion,” she continued. “And I still think that he shouldn’t have went to a woman for advice about me. And I don’t talk to her and she’s dead to me. Josh was dead to me at first too.”

Mackenzie hadn’t planned to fix things with Josh, but they reconnected after she got a job opportunity in Florida and relocated her three children–9-year-old son Gannon, 6-year-old daughter Jaxie and 4-year-old son Broncs–from their native Oklahoma to the Sunshine State.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

